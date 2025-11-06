Surging Mets prospects named Arizona Fall League All-Stars

Mets 1B/LF/C prospect Chris Suero homered on Wednesday in AFL action. His fifth in 53 at-bats.



The homer had a launch angle of 42 degrees & went out at 107.7 mph.



Only 12 homers in MLB this year with those metrics. Two each by Ohtani and Matt Olson.



pic.twitter.com/UwLegyIvMB