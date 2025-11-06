Surging Mets prospects named Arizona Fall League All-Stars
New York Mets prospects Nick Morabito and Chris Suero have been selected to play in the Arizona Fall League 'Fall Stars' game.
The pair of minor leaguers have represented their organization well in the AFL thus far, extending their late-season success into a scorching fall. In 14 games with the Scottsdale Scorpions, Morabito has slashed .345/.441/.466 with 13 stolen bases. Suero ranks second among all AFL players with five home runs and has added seven steals in his 13 games.
Morabito, 22, is currently ranked as the Mets' 16th best prospect. He will be Rule 5 eligible this offseason, but given the way he has performed this fall, the club would be wise to protect him from the draft by adding him to the 40-man roster.
Playing center field and batting out of the leadoff spot, Morabito has been one of the most consistent players on a 17-7 Scottsdale team that features Detroit Tigers top prospects Kevin McGonigle and Max Anderson. The speedy outfielder got off to a hot start, slashing .391/.517/.522 with a double, triple, two RBI and six stolen bases in his first six games. He hasn't showed any signs of cooling off either, and still ranks third overall in stolen bases while maintaining a .907 OPS.
Read More: Mets prospects continue stellar start in Arizona Fall League
Morabito's success seems to be an extension of his excellent 2025 regular season that finished with an Eastern League Championship for his Binghamton Rumble Ponies. He played the whole year with Double-A Binghamton, slashing .273/.348/.385 in 118 games (436 at-bats) while stealing 49 bases and driving in 59 runs. Across four years in the Mets farm system, Morabito has 130 steals in 300 games with a strong .291 batting average.
Playing alongside Morabito first in Binghamton and now in Scottsdale is Suero, the club's No. 15 overall prospect. Suero has rotated between left field, first base, and his primary position of catcher this fall as the Mets have looked to develop the 21-year-old as a versatile option.
Like Morabito, Suero has blazing speed which he put on display during the regular season with 35 steals, the most of any MiLB catcher last year. But it's the power of the Bronx native that has made him a clear standout in the AFL.
Read More: Intriguing Mets prospect Chris Suero shines in AFL action
Just last night, Suero launched his fifth home run in 13 games, smashing a slider to the pull side with a 107.7 mph exit velocity to give the Scorpions a two-run lead.
Suero's power surge dates back to Binghamton's title run, when the young slugger provided two home runs in five postseason games including a two-run shot in the championship clinching game. After beginning the year in High-A with the eventual South Atlantic League champion Brooklyn Cyclones, Suero was promoted to Double-A in July. In a combined 115 games, he slashed .233/.379/.407 with 16 home runs and 59 RBI.
Read More: Mets prospect stays hot in the Arizona Fall League
With his natural power and speed, Suero has become a very interesting prospect for the Mets to monitor. While current catcher Francisco Alvarez figures to be the future at the position, Suero's ability to play multiple positions gives him the potential to see big league action earlier than he otherwise may have.
Morabito and Suero both entered the Mets' pipeline in 2022 and will likely face the next minor league proving ground of Triple-A next season. But for now, the two will look to take their hot streaks into the Fall Star Game this Sunday, November 9 at 8:00 PM EST.