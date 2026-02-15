Mets' Francisco Lindor Reveals Timeline Goal Amid Surgery
The New York Mets were dealt an early blow in spring training when Francisco Lindor needed to undergo surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. Lindor, who has already undergone the procedure, met the media in Port St. Lucie on Sunday and indicated he plans to be ready to go by Opening Day.
The typical timetable for recovery from surgery for the hamate injury is six weeks, which would put Lindor right on target to be available for the Mets' opener on March 26th against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lindor indicated that his rehab process is already underway and he will follow the advice of the team's medical staff to ensure he doesn't advance too quickly.
The nearly 20-minute media availability saw Lindor address a number of topics, including the speculation that Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny offered to finance insurance for Lindor to participate in the World Baseball Classic. Lindor confirmed that this did happen, but noted that the WBC did not approve the arrangement, making Bad Bunny's offer a moot point even before Lindor needed to undergo hand surgery.
Francisco Lindor Also Weighed In On Mets' Offseason Makeover
The other popular topic from Lindor's media availability was his thoughts on the Mets' reconstructed roster, which saw the club move on from their four-longest tenured players (Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz) this winter. Lindor pointed out that the fact the group didn't win likely influenced the front office's decision making, but he also re-iterated his trust in the vision David Stearns has for the team.
The natural followup from the media also addressed clubhouse chemistry, which Mets manager Carlos Mendoza called too "corporate" last season. Like Juan Soto earlier in the day, Lindor indicated that the chemistry in the room is not a concern, feeling that there was enough unity in the locker room to accomplish the Mets' goals.
Nothing Lindor said on the chemistry front is too surprising, although it is fair to note how different the room will look after an offseason of intense change. Even though he can't take the field quite yet, Lindor is planning to be around the clubhouse this spring to get to know his new teammates and learn how they do their work in order to build chemistry when he can take the field with them.
The most important takeaway from Lindor's media availability, however, remains the fact that he does have Opening Day targeted to be available for the Mets. It would be ideal if he can get some at-bats and fielding work late in camp to knock off some of the offseason rust, but having Lindor on the field from the start of the season would be a major win for the Mets considering his injury scare.
