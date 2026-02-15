Mets' Francisco Lindor Reveals Timeline Goal Amid Surgery

The New York Mets were dealt an early blow in spring training when Francisco Lindor needed to undergo surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. Lindor, who has already undergone the procedure, met the media in Port St. Lucie on Sunday and indicated he plans to be ready to go by Opening Day.

Francisco LIndor is "very optimistic" that he'll be ready for Opening Day:



"The goal is to be there" pic.twitter.com/rvMlTEgg6w — SNY (@SNYtv) February 15, 2026

The typical timetable for recovery from surgery for the hamate injury is six weeks, which would put Lindor right on target to be available for the Mets' opener on March 26th against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lindor indicated that his rehab process is already underway and he will follow the advice of the team's medical staff to ensure he doesn't advance too quickly.

Francisco Lindor says that he's been dealing with a hamate bone issue "over the years...come and go"



Lindor underwent the procedure after imaging revealed surgery was necessary pic.twitter.com/hFAkXru7TN — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 15, 2026

The nearly 20-minute media availability saw Lindor address a number of topics, including the speculation that Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny offered to finance insurance for Lindor to participate in the World Baseball Classic. Lindor confirmed that this did happen, but noted that the WBC did not approve the arrangement, making Bad Bunny's offer a moot point even before Lindor needed to undergo hand surgery.

Francisco Lindor says it was "a real thing" that Bad Bunny offered to pick up insurance for the WBC:



"We appreciate how much he cares about Puerto Rico...Benito, we appreciate him - he's always looking out for the island" pic.twitter.com/Yt2Wao4DTf — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 15, 2026

Francisco Lindor Also Weighed In On Mets' Offseason Makeover

The other popular topic from Lindor's media availability was his thoughts on the Mets' reconstructed roster, which saw the club move on from their four-longest tenured players (Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz) this winter. Lindor pointed out that the fact the group didn't win likely influenced the front office's decision making, but he also re-iterated his trust in the vision David Stearns has for the team.

"Stearns is one of the best - it was interesting to see how they went about it all offseason. They did a really good job."



Francisco Lindor on how different the Mets will look this year: pic.twitter.com/KMoDGEaiR4 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 15, 2026

The natural followup from the media also addressed clubhouse chemistry, which Mets manager Carlos Mendoza called too "corporate" last season. Like Juan Soto earlier in the day, Lindor indicated that the chemistry in the room is not a concern, feeling that there was enough unity in the locker room to accomplish the Mets' goals.

Francisco Lindor on the Mets' clubhouse:



"Are we all best friends? That's not how it works in the clubhouse. But we are friends - we're good teammates, we care for each other, we love each other, and we want the best for each other." pic.twitter.com/z19MULNJbM — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 15, 2026

Nothing Lindor said on the chemistry front is too surprising, although it is fair to note how different the room will look after an offseason of intense change. Even though he can't take the field quite yet, Lindor is planning to be around the clubhouse this spring to get to know his new teammates and learn how they do their work in order to build chemistry when he can take the field with them.

Read More: Marcus Semien Addresses How Francisco Lindor Injury Impacts Mets Chemistry

The most important takeaway from Lindor's media availability, however, remains the fact that he does have Opening Day targeted to be available for the Mets. It would be ideal if he can get some at-bats and fielding work late in camp to knock off some of the offseason rust, but having Lindor on the field from the start of the season would be a major win for the Mets considering his injury scare.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles