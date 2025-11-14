Two key New York Mets' players make 2025's All-MLB Teams

While the New York Mets didn't earn any individual awards for the 2025 season, a few of their top performers were honored with spots on the 2025 All-MLB Teams. Outfielder Juan Soto and reliever Edwin Diaz were chosen for the All-MLB Teams, a collective award the league created to recognize the best individual performers at each position for a given season.

Juan Soto has been named to the All-MLB 1st Team! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RjMRX6zUiC — New York Mets (@Mets) November 14, 2025

Soto was one of three outfielders named to the All-MLB First Team, joining New York Yankees' star Aaron Judge and Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners. While things started slowly for Soto in Queens, he put together one of the most outstanding seasons for a hitter in franchise history, joining the 40-30 club in September and finishing third in the National League's MVP voting.

Edwin Díaz has been named 2nd Team All-MLB! 🎺 pic.twitter.com/o6bQTEgSem — New York Mets (@Mets) November 14, 2025

The other Met to make an All-MLB team was Diaz, who was one of two closers named to the Second Team alongside Seattle's Andrés Muñoz. The two first team slots went to Boston's Aroldis Chapman and Philadelphia's Jhoan Duran, which is an interesting circumstance since Diaz was named the National League's Reliever of the Year earlier in the day.

Congratulations to Edwin Díaz on winning the Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award 👏 pic.twitter.com/Zsxw4GLFEc — New York Mets (@Mets) November 14, 2025

What the All-MLB Team Awards mean for the Mets

It is interesting to note that Diaz made an All-MLB team and not first baseman Pete Alonso, who was bypassed by Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the first team and the Athletics' Nick Kurtz (who also won AL Rookie of the Year honors) on the second team. While the award is not a be-all end-all declaration about the players involved, voters clearly felt that Diaz was more valuable in his role than Alonso was in his relative to the rest of the league.

That assessment should theoretically mean that the Mets make retaining Diaz their top priority ahead of Alonso, although David Stearns indicated that he would love to re-sign both players when asked at the GM Meetings this week. While Alonso's power is rare, the ability to find a closer who can dominate in the pressure cooker that is New York may be even harder.

The other big takeaway here is that Soto's brilliant 2025 season in New York, which many considered a disappointment in July, could be an intriguing sign of things to come for the Mets. The franchise has never had a player win MVP honors, a streak that Soto looks capable of breaking over the next 14 years.

