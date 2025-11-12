What Mets’ Edwin Díaz is seeking in free agency

As clues about MLB’s free-agent and trade markets slowly leak out of the GM meetings in Las Vegas, Edwin Díaz’s contract ask from the New York Mets — or other teams — has become clear.

In an article published Wednesday, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported that Díaz is essentially seeking the same deal the Mets gave him last time. The dominant closer signed a five-year, $102 million contract with New York before reaching free agency in November 2022, establishing a record for relief pitchers.

Díaz, who turns 32 in March, recently opted out of the final two years and $38 million of that deal, giving him his first — and potentially last — chance to cash in on the open market. He is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, finishing 2025 with a 1.63 ERA, 38% strikeout rate, and 8.1% walk rate over 66.1 innings.

Despite missing the 2023 season because of a knee injury, Díaz ranks fifth in saves since 2019 with 144. The right-hander is tied with Houston Astros closer Josh Hader for the best strikeout rate in the sport (40.5%) during that span, consistently putting away hitters with his upper-90s fastball and 89 mph wipeout slider.

STRUCK HIM OUT (x5!)



Edwin Díaz strikes out the side in the 9th to close out the 6-out save as the Mets reclaim the third NL Wild Card spot! pic.twitter.com/eclpK7DpWY — SNY (@SNYtv) September 24, 2025

Though Díaz’s underlying numbers have been steady, his ERAs have fluctuated. He struggled to a 5.59 ERA during his first season in Queens but has since posted a sub-1.80 ERA three times as a Met, though never in consecutive years:

2019 — 5.59

2020 — 1.75

2021 — 3.45

2022 — 1.31

2023 — Did not play (injured)

2024 — 3.52

2025 — 1.63

Díaz gave up six runs in his first 10 appearances this past season, but his command quickly improved thanks to mechanical tweaks and an observation from one of the Mets’ trainers. On April 23, the All-Star closer said a trainer noticed one of his legs was longer than the other and worked on his hips to correct the issue.

Mets trainers noticed that one of Edwin Díaz's legs was longer than the other yesterday



They fixed the issue, says Díaz: "I was feeling better after" pic.twitter.com/x39O16wIsV — SNY (@SNYtv) April 23, 2025

Following that adjustment, Díaz gave up just six earned runs in his next 52 appearances, resulting in a 0.95 ERA. He averaged 5.59 walks per nine innings before April 23 and 2.38 BB/9 afterward.

The Mets entered the offseason needing multiple relievers, with four of their arms — Ryne Stanek, Gregory Soto, Tyler Rogers, and Ryan Helsley — joining Díaz in free agency. New York’s bullpen particularly struggled in the second half of 2025 and ranked 15th in ERA (3.93) by season’s end.

The Athletic reported that Mets owner Steve Cohen and his wife, Alex, are said to be huge fans of Díaz but noted that team president David Stearns is known for his discipline. It is a deep free-agent class for late-inning relievers; in addition to Díaz and Helsley, Devin Williams, Robert Suárez, Pete Fairbanks, Luke Weaver, and Raisel Iglesias are available.

That being said, Díaz has proven he can pitch effectively in the Big Apple. Both Helsley and Williams posted the worst numbers of their careers after being traded to New York teams this season. Plus, Díaz is a few years younger than two of the other top external options, Suárez and Iglesias.

Since the Mets extended Díaz the qualifying offer, other teams might be reluctant to meet his salary demands, as signing him would also cost them a draft pick. Spotrac estimates his market value at about $18.3 million annually, while ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects him to land a deal in the four-year, $60 million range.

