Mets insider casts doubt on splashy outfield addition

The New York Mets still have several roster needs to address before Spring Training begins in under two months, with outfield help among them.

Following Brandon Nimmo's departure to the Texas Rangers, a hole has emerged in left field, while uncertainty also remains in center field. Although marquee outfielders Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger remain available on the free agent market, signing either would demand a significant financial commitment.

The Mets have been hesitant to offer long-term contracts this offseason, as seen in the Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz negotiations, as well as in the team's recent signings. As a result, this reluctance could hinder the club's chances to land needed offensive firepower.

Anthony DiComo on the status of New York's offense

In a December 23 article, MLB.com's Anthony DiComo suggested that offensive help for New York's lineup is imminent, but it may not be in the form of an explosive bat.

"Those expecting Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger to land in Flushing may have their wishes fulfilled," DiComo wrote, "but perhaps only if those players experience an unexpectedly light free-agent market."

As of right now, the only outfield position set for 2026 is Juan Soto in right field. Center field remains unsettled, but sources say the Mets are comfortable entering the regular season with Tyrone Taylor, Carson Benge, and Jett Williams as their center field options. The hole in left field could also be filled by one of those players if no additions are made via free agency or trade.

It is widely expected that New York will add an outfielder before Opening Day. However, doing so could create more uncertainty surrounding surrounding Benge and Williams. Although the two top prospects might not be immediately ready to contribute at the major league level, committing to another outfielder on a long-term deal could block their ascension and may not be the best long-term move.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Benge is viewed as close to off-limits in trade talks. The Mets have a plethora of MLB-ready prospects both on the pitching and positional fronts, but it remains unclear how aggressively the front office is willing to leverage that depth to acquire established star power.

New York relied heavily on the young trio of Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat to stabilize their reeling starting rotation during the second half of 2025, and their young arms are expected to be at the center of New York's pitching staff moving forward.

And based on New York's inactivity thus far toward big names like Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, the team looks increasingly willing to embrace a youth movement as it continues its roster overhaul heading into 2026.

