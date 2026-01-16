What’s next for Brett Baty after Mets add Bo Bichette

Just over 12 hours after the New York Mets lost out on Kyle Tucker, they made their biggest splash of the winter. The Mets added infielder Bo Bichette on a three-year deal worth $126 million with the intent of having him be their primary third baseman in 2026.

With the Mets, Bo Bichette is expected to play third base, league sources said (pending physical).



In a wild turn of events, they get the premium player they coveted on a short term deal (126 million, league sources said). — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) January 16, 2026

The addition of Bichette is a home run for the Mets lineup as it gives them an elite right-handed hitter to protect Juan Soto. While Bichette may not have as much power as the departed Pete Alonso, he is a more well-rounded hitter that could offer more contact and line drive skill to a lineup that had become a bit one-dimensional last season.

Bo Bichette's deal with the Mets contains no deferrals and opt-outs after the first and second seasons, as @Ken_Rosenthal said.



This is the second huge-dollar, short-term deal given out in the last 24 hours. Bo Bichette gets a huge guarantee -- and flexibility to do it again. https://t.co/t2Nyk6o7XX — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 16, 2026

With Bichette set to move to third base for next season, one obvious question is what that does for incumbent third baseman Brett Baty. The Mets liked what they saw out of Baty last season as he improved offensively and handled two positions (second and third) well defensively, but the addition of Bichette would seemingly block his every day playing time.

Mets see Brett Baty playing multiple positions, including 3B — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 16, 2026

That versatility could serve Baty well as the team's primary backup infielder, giving the Mets the ability to provide regular rest for both Bichette and 35-year old Marcus Semien, the latter of whom is taking over for Jeff McNeil at second base. The Mets have explored the possibility of using Baty at first base before and could have him work on that during spring training, although the expectation has been that newly-signed Jorge Polanco would get the bulk of the reps over there.

The Mets Have A Lot Of Options With Brett Baty

David Stearns has built a reputation as an executive about building deep rosters to provide himself options to create the best possible team, and the Bichette deal does just that. The ability for Bichette to opt out after each of the first two seasons cannot be discounted, which could lead the Mets to turn Baty into the 2026 version of McNeil for their roster.

Using Baty across the diamond a couple of days a week would allow the Mets to keep him around in case Bichette opts out after 2026, which could hand the third base job back to him in 2027. The Mets don't have a primary DH right now either, so using Baty in the field could allow the Mets to rotate the DH spot between several players to keep their bats in the lineup on days they aren't out on defense.

Another option to consider is whether or not Baty becomes a trade candidate to help the Mets address another need on their roster, such as the outfield or the starting rotation. The Boston Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders and a need in the infield after Alex Bregman left in free agency, making a trade of Jarren Duran for Baty a good need-based match to help both teams.

If the Mets opt to pivot to a lesser-known player for the outfield, such as reuniting with Harrison Bader or trading for Lars Nootbaar, Baty could also be an asset to help them land a premier starting pitcher. The Milwaukee Brewers could look at Baty as an exciting piece to get back in return for ace Freddy Peralta, which would be a significant boost to the 2026 Mets.

A big part of the Baty equation also involves how the Mets feel about some of their other options at third base if Bichette opts out after 2026 or 2027. The Mets had Ronny Mauricio work exclusively at third base in winter ball and will likely have him stay there to begin the year with Triple-A Syracuse, making him a potential option there for 2027.

Another intriguing prospect at third base is Jacob Reimer, who is the organization's sixth-best prospect according to MLB.com and hit .282 with 17 home runs and 77 RBI between High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton last season. If Stearns feels that Reimer could become the Mets' third baseman of the future it could free him up to move Baty now to have a spot for Reimer as soon as 2027.

There is value to be added for the Mets by either using Baty as a utility option for this season or shipping him out in a trade to address another need on the team. Time will tell what path Stearns pursues, but things certainly got a lot more interesting for Baty's future with Bichette's arrival in Queens.

