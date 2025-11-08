What i'm hearing about the Mets' offseason plans
Changes are likely coming to the New York Mets this offseason.
Here's what i'm hearing regarding the team's plans this winter after missing out on the postseason in 2025.
According to a rival NL scout, the Mets recognize that their clubhouse is in need of a culture shift following last season's slow collapse. The expectation is that the Mets will float utility man Jeff McNeil on the trade market and let franchise cornerstone first baseman Pete Alonso walk in free agency unless he takes a team friendly deal.
McNeil, 33, has one-year, $15.75 million left on his contract and is coming off a solid campaign, where he slashed .243/.335/.411 with a .746 OPS in 122 games. He also has a club option attached to him for the 2027 season at $15.75 million as well. This wouldn't be the first time that the Mets discussed a trade of McNeil, who can play second base and all three outfield spots.
As for Alonso, the Mets' all-time leader in home runs, he endured a major bounce-back in 2025, slugging 38 long balls, batting .272, posting a .871 OPS and producing a 141 wRC+ in 162 games. Without having the qualifying offer attached to him, Alonso will likely get paid handsomely in free agency and it remains to be seen whether the Mets are comfortable giving the soon-to-be 31-year-old first baseman a long-term deal.
Alonso signed a two-year, $54 million deal that included a 2026 opt-out with the Mets last year and opted out after the season to retest the market.
Don't be surprised if the Mets are heavily in on the versatile Cody Bellinger in free agency given their need for defense in both centerfield and at first base. Bellinger is also a fit for the Mets due to his ability to handle the New York market, which he showed while playing for the Yankees this past year.
Elite closer Edwin Diaz, who will surely decline the $22.05 million qualifying offer, is a free agent as well after opting out of the remaining two years of his deal. However, Diaz's market might not be that robust considering the league's reluctance to pay top dollar for relief pitching. Diaz also has the qualifying offer attached to him, meaning teams would have to surrender a draft pick to the Mets in order to sign him.
After an up-and-down 2024 season, Diaz returned to dominant form last year by going 28-for-31 on save chances with a 1.63 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 66.1 innings.
The Mets, Yankees, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all expected to be in the mix for Diaz's services.
President of baseball operations David Stearns harped on improving run prevention in his end of the season press conference in late-September. The Mets will focus on upgrading their pitching and defense this offseason, which could include adding a frontline starter and possibly letting go of Alonso and his rare power bat.