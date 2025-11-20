What the Mets could send in a Tarik Skubal trade

One of MLB's best players could be on the move this offseason.

Tarik Skubal, who is fresh off his second straight Cy Young Award and headed into the final year of his contract with the Detroit Tigers, appears set on hitting free agency next season. Recent reports revealed that the two sides were $250 million apart in contract negotiations, and the Scott Boras client isn't likely to budge in their direction following another tremendous campaign.

If Skubal wants to test the market and the Tigers have no interest in paying him what he is due, it seems logical that the club would shop him around in hopes of getting some return back for their ace. While the price will be undoubtedly high, many teams, including the New York Mets, would be all in the possibility of acquiring a player of Skubal's caliber if he becomes available.

Of all interested parties, the Mets seem to make the most sense for a few reasons. One, the club's most pressing need is starting pitching. All else remaining the same, adding Skubal would immediately elevate the Mets from a team that missed the postseason entirely to a World Series hopeful.

On top of that, Steve Cohen would have no reservations in making Skubal the highest paid pitcher of all time, as evidenced by his aggressive pursuit and victory in the Juan Soto sweepstakes just a year ago. New York is uniquely positioned as a club that would feel comfortable in retaining the superstar next offseason, making the trade all the more logical.

But perhaps the most important aspect in getting the deal done is the chips at David Stearns' disposal. The Mets have built up a strong crop of minor league prospects, four of which currently rank in the latest MiLB Top 50. If the Tigers are met with a bidding war for Skubal, there aren't many teams that would be able to match the Mets' minor league muscle.

Jim Bowden: Mets give up Tong, Sproat, Williams, Mauricio for Skubal

In a November 20 article, Jim Bowden of The Athletic forecasted possible blockbuster trades for the reigning Cy Young pitcher. In the piece, Bowden had the Mets sending a package of RHP Jonah Tong, RHP Brandon Sproat, INF/OF Jett Williams and INF/DH Ronny Mauricio in exchange for Skubal.

The deal, while steep, is a realistic projection of what it could cost to get a stud starter like Skubal. To acquire Garrett Crochet last offseason, it cost the Boston Red Sox catcher Kyle Teel (No. 25 overall prospect), OF Braden Montgomery (No. 54 overall), INF Chase Meidroth (BOS No. 11 prospect), and RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (BOS No. 14 prospect).

Boston's deal mirrors Bowden's prediction for the Mets in the fact that they would be giving up two top 50 prospects in Williams (No. 30 overall) and Tong (No. 46 overall), along with two impressive young players with limited MLB experience in Sproat (NYM No. 5) and Mauricio.

While on a similar level, Crochet was still an unproven commodity last year compared to Skubal, who has been the league's best arm for back-to-back years. But luckily for the Mets, they could justify moving two promising young pitching prospects in Tong and Sproat with the confidence that Nolan McLean (NYM No. 1) will blossom into a perfect counterpart ace at the top of the rotation.

Additionally, the logjam of young players at third base (Brett Baty and Mark Vientos) could make it easy to include Mauricio in a deal. While losing the second baseman of the future in Jett Williams would be significant, this trade allows them to hold onto their coveted outfield prospect in Carson Benge, who will be given an opportunity to make the team during spring training.

Trading for a can't-miss guy like Skubal requires an aggressive approach with prospects. But as Stearns showed at the trade deadline (even if it didn't work out), he is willing to move young players to help the team win now. And if the opportunity arises to add an impact performer like Skubal, you have to expect the Mets to be in the mix.

