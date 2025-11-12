Why Mets’ call to let Carson Benge compete for CF job is sound strategy

The New York Mets have a lot of questions to answer this winter, and one of the more underrated decisions they face is what to do in center field. Tyrone Taylor is best suited as a fourth outfielder while Cedric Mullins flopped as a deadline pickup, leaving David Stearns with a dilemma that he presented an interesting solution to at the GM Meetings on Tuesday.

When asked about New York's center field situation, Stearns mentioned that Carson Benge, the Mets' top position player prospect, was going to be invited to spring training and potentially be in the mix to make the Opening Day roster.

David Stearns was asked who the Mets' center fielder is right now and said that Carson Benge "is going to come into Spring Training with a chance to make our team" pic.twitter.com/UkUCpoOvmJ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 11, 2025

Benge was strong across three minor league levels in 2025, finishing the year with Triple-A Syracuse. Injuries did impact Benge's performance in Triple-A, leading to some to speculate that he could start 2026 there to get more at-bats, but Stearns' declaration about Benge's potential to make the team out of camp has certainly changed the calculus around the 22-year-old outfielder.

Carson Benge hit his first home run for Triple-A Syracuse tonight 💣 pic.twitter.com/b5IOtTQC6Z — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 30, 2025

The Mets were notably patient with their prospects in 2025, waiting far too long to give Nolan McLean and Brandon Sproat big league starts despite getting shaky performances from their rotation, and that decision likely cost them the postseason. Seeing Stearns change course on Benge is a good sign and also speaks to the challenges the Mets would face trying to upgrade the position on the open market.

Why letting Carson Benge compete for the center field job is good business

Stearns has his work cut out for him this winter, facing decisions on whether to keep Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz (or seek suitable replacements if one or both walk), upgrade his starting rotation, clear his infield log jam and build up his bullpen. While there are plenty of options to fill those slots, the choices in center field are much slimmer, with the best ideas either being a reunion with Harrison Bader, an expensive bidding war with the New York Yankees for Cody Bellinger, or trading for Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox.

https://t.co/Cj9o233gEH Can the Mets possibly sign a star Yankee OF for the second straight winter? They are interested — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 12, 2025

If the Mets have a strong belief that Benge can be an above-average regular (which Stearns certainly indicated), it makes little sense to block center field for more than a year. Bellinger will get at least a four-year deal on the open market, and although he can play first base as well (which could help if the Mets lose Alonso), the Yankees will be highly motivated not to see their top free agent head across town for a second year in a row.

Bader's strong second half with the Phillies should make him a coveted free agent given the lack of quality center fielders in the league, setting himself up to earn a multi-year deal. If the offensive gains Bader displayed in Philadelphia don't stick, that contract would age poorly and leave the Mets with a very expensive fourth outfielder that would be difficult to move.

It also makes little sense to trade for a guy like Robert Jr. (when Chicago reportedly asked the Mets for Jonah Tong in deadline packages) if Benge could take his job in the span of a year. The smart play for Stearns would be to simply look for a free agent on a one-year deal to give themselves insurance in case Benge can't win the job out of camp, giving them the flexibility to be ready to win right now while not impeding Benge's case to make the team at some point during the season.

The end goal for Stearns and Steve Cohen is to build a team that is less reliant on free agent splashes to build the roster, which comes with giving young players opportunities to earn jobs. That strategy paid off with Brett Baty in 2025, who solidified himself as a part of the Mets' core, and Benge (along with Jett Williams eventually) could be the next two players to fortify the roster at a more affordable cost.

