Mets Showed Interest in Pair of Brewers Relievers
The New York Mets' 2026 roster continues to take shape with spring training less than two weeks away.
With recent additions including Bo Bichette, Luis Robert Jr., and Freddy Peralta, the Mets have addressed multiple roster needs and put themselves in a great position to be a legitimate contender in the NL East.
Yet even before that recent flurry of transactions, New York remained one of the most aggressive teams on the trade market. Throughout the offseason, the Mets have been linked to several starting pitchers and outfielders, and also explored bullpen upgrades, including reported interest in Milwaukee Brewers relievers Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill.
The Mets 'held interest' in Brewers relievers Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill
In a January 30 article, The Athletic's Will Sammon reported that the Mets "held interest" in both Uribe and Megill during discussions with Milwaukee. However, neither reliever was included in any proposed package involving Peralta, according to people familiar with the negotiations.
Uribe, 24, had a comeback year in 2025 after a dreadful 2024 season, and emerged as one of Milwaukee's most valuable relief arms this past season. The right-hander posted a 1.67 ERA across 75.1 innings, striking out 90 batters while consistently pitching in high-leverage situations.
Megill, 32, had previously been linked to the Mets earlier in the offseason, after shining as Milwaukee's primary closer following the trade of Devin Williams. In 2025, the right-hander earned his first career All-Star selection and sported a 2.49 ERA across 47 innings.
Both pitchers would likely have assumed late-inning roles in New York's bullpen. However, the Mets also acquired Tobias Myers in the Peralta trade that sent prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to Milwaukee, adding depth to either the rotation or bullpen.
However, even with Myers likely working out of the bullpen often, questions remain elsewhere in the Mets' bullpen. Former Yankees Devin Williams and Luke Weaver are expected to anchor late-inning roles along with Brooks Raley and newcomer Luis García, but how they will be used remains to be seen.
In addition, Reed Garrett and Deniel Núñez are sidelined for the foreseeable future after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2025. A.J. Minter's return timetable remains uncertain as well, as he continues to recover from season-ending left lat surgery last May. Other options include Huascar Brazobán, Austin Warren, and newly signed Craig Kimbrel on a minor league deal, but none of their roster spots are guaranteed.
Given the remaining questions within the bullpen, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Mets seek another bullpen arm for stability. If they do, expect Megill to be a top trade target.
