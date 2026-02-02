When the Mets Can Expect A.J. Minter Back

The New York Mets' bullpen will look a lot different in 2026 after the departures of Edwin Diaz, Ryne Stanek, Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers and Gregory Soto.

But one familiar face will be returning in left-hander A.J. Minter who missed most of the 2025 season due to a torn lat that required surgery.

So when can the Mets expect Minter to be back from his rehab?

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, there remains a chance that Minter could break camp with the Mets, but if not, the team expects the southpaw to be able to make it back after a minimum stay on the injured list.

This would be a major boost for a Mets bullpen that features Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Luis Garcia, Tobias Myers, Brooks Raley and Huascar Brazoban as likely locks for the unit.

Minter signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Mets last offseason after spending all eight seasons of his career with the NL East rival Atlanta Braves. Minter held a 3.28 ERA in 384 appearances with Atlanta. His tenure with the Braves ended prematurely as a result of a torn labrum in his hip.

Although Minter only made 13 appearances (11 innings) in his first season with the Mets, he posted a 1.64 ERA with 14 strikeouts.

The 32-year-old will be counted on to help setup closer Devin Williams alongside Weaver and Raley this upcoming season.

Underrated Relievers

The Mets have a number of relief arms that have a legitimate shot to crack the Opening Day roster with 1-2 spots being left open.

Veterans Craig Kimbrel, Carl Edwards Jr. and Nick Burdi were brought in on minor league deals with invites to MLB spring training.

Kimbrel, who will make $2.5 million if he reaches the majors, had a 2.25 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 12 innings (14 appearances) for the Braves and Houston Astros last year. The 37-year-old has a total of 440 career saves.

Edwards had a 4.50 ERA in six major league innings for the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels in 2025. Burdi did not allow a run in his 5.1 innings with the Boston Red Sox in 2025. The 33-year-old had a 1.86 ERA with the Yankees in 2024 before injuries derailed his season.

In addition to these veteran names, prospects Dylan Ross and Ryan Lambert have shown promise and could factor into the big-league bullpen in 2026.

