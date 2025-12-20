Aaron Boone disses Mets with 4 words during free agency

Much has been made about the New York Mets' tendency to sign former Yankees players in free agency over the past two offseasons.

The most notable example of this was when Juan Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets last December. Not only was Soto coming off a 2024 season spent in the Bronx with the Yankees, but he was reportedly deciding between New York's two teams when making his final free agency decision. Despite Soto leaning toward re-signing with the Yankees, he pivoted to putting pen to paper with the Mets at the final second, which infuriated the Yankees faithful.

And Soto wasn't the only ex-Yankees star who joined the Mets last winter. Clay Holmes also came to Queens and was converted to a starting pitcher after spending the last few seasons in the Yankees' bullpen, primarily as their closer.

This stretch of Yankees standouts taking their talents across town has continued in 2025. For one, Devin Williams signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Mets at the beginning of December. And earlier this week, Luke Weaver (who, like Williams, was a key factor in the Yankees' 2025 bullpen equation) inked a two-year, $22 million deal with the Mets.

And there's a chance that Cody Bellinger, who enjoyed a successful 2025 campaign with the Yankees, could also join the Mets in free agency (although re-signing with the Yankees is also on the table for him).

Aaron Boone Doesn't Mince Words About Mets' Free Agency Activity

Even if Yankees fans don't want to admit it, the volume of their former players joining the Mets has got to be frustrating.

And it seems that it's also frustrating for Yankees manager Aaron Boone, given the message he sent when asked about the Mets signing so many of his former players in free agency.

"Not quite the Bronx!" Boone said, per an. X post from New York Post Sports.

While Boone seemed to be saying this somewhat tongue-in-cheek, he's reverting to the age-old tropes about the Mets being an inferior franchise to the iconic Yankees.

And while this sentiment is fair when speaking about the past (given the Yankees' 27 World Series rings and their rich history), there's a case to be made that the Mets are in a better place than their cross-town rival right now, at least when it comes to their respective financial standings.

Otherwise, so many former Yankees players wouldn't be coming to the Mets.

