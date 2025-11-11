Why New York Mets could be out on these free agent stars
The New York Mets have a lot of avenues to improve their team this winter, including the international free agent market. Kodai Senga is the Mets' most notable free agent to come from Japan of late, although David Stearns did try to land both Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki the last two winters before the pair opted to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers instead.
There are a few notable position players set to hit the market from Japan, including infielders Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto, who each have the ability to play the infield corners. Recent reporting from Will Sammon of The Athletic, however, poured some cold water on the idea that the Mets could be in on either player.
While the Mets may need to replace Pete Alonso this winter, Sammon notes that Stearns' publicly declared emphasis on run prevention may work against Murakami, who scouts have noted isn't a very good defender at either infield corner. Okamoto is older than Murakami but is a better defender, although Sammon's reporting indicates that he isn't a primary target for the Mets either at this stage of the offseason.
Why it makes sense for the Mets to pass on Murakami and Okamoto
The calling card for Murakami is his power, as he set the NPB single-season record for home runs in 2022. However, there is significant risk that his game won't translate well against major league pitching. Murakami struck out 28.6% of the time while posting a 36.7% whiff rate during the 2025 season, which raises questions about whether or not he will be capable of adjusting to the quality of pitching major league teams will offer.
Okamoto, on the other hand, has less prodigious upside than Murakami but a higher floor thanks to his ability to defend well and make good contact. Those kinds of players may be coming back into vogue thanks to the new rules designed to induce more contact, which could lead to a significant bidding war for Okamoto's services given the lack of quality third basemen in the free agent class.
The Mets have been hesitant to offer significant long-term deals to players hitting the market near their 30s and Okamoto will turn 30 on June 30th. It is possible the Mets could circle back to Okamoto if his market doesn't explode and he is willing to take a shorter term deal, but the team also has a plethora of options for third base right now, such as Brett Baty and Mark Vientos.
Murakami is only 25 years old, which would make him a prime candidate for a targeted splurge by Stearns if he was a more complete player. The power potential would make him a good fit to fill in for Alonso if the Polar Bear walks but there is a lot of volatility in his profile, making Stearns more likely to go for a more proven commodity to fill their needs.
