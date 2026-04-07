Why the Mets Chose to IL Juan Soto

The New York Mets were hit with a serious scare on Friday night when superstar outfielder Juan Soto left the game with an apparent injury.

Soto, who came up limping on the base paths as he sprinted from first to third base, underwent an MRI on his calf after the game which revealed a minor calf strain. The diagnosis was seemingly the best-case scenario in terms of long-term health, but the Mets have made the wise decision to be cautious with their franchise player in bringing him back to action.

On Monday, it was announced that Soto was headed to the 10-Day IL retroactive to April 4th with an estimated timeline to return somewhere between two and three weeks. But with calf injuries often a catalyst for a more significant injury in the lower leg, do not expect the Mets to rush him back if he is still experiencing discomfort.

Breaking: Juan Soto has been placed on the IL retroactive to April 4th with a right calf strain



Mets say typical timeline to return is 2-3 weeks



Ronny Mauricio has been recalled from Triple-A — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) April 6, 2026

Carlos Mendoza Explains Juan Soto's Move to the Injured List

Manager Carlos Mendoza addressed the decision with reporters on Tuesday afternoon, explaining why Soto hit the IL and the organization's general approach to the injury moving forward.

"Just wanted to play it safe," the skipper said. "From the very beginning I've been saying that these are tricky, the calf area. There's no reason for us to go day-by-day and put him through a series of exercises and make a decision whether he's going to be available or not."

Mendoza continued, saying that their message to Soto was to "take your time" before beginning to "check all the boxes" needed to return to playing.

Apr 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) hits a single against San Francisco Giants catcher Daniel Susac (6) during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Mendoza did not specify any kind of timeline for the left fielder to begin his rehab or be back in the lineup. While many of these decisions would be out of his control, the Mets manager sent a clear message on the club's philosophy with this particular injury moving forward by saying they will "give him time" and "get him back when we get him back."

"Just wanted to play it safe"



Carlos Mendoza with more on the Mets placing Juan Soto on the IL with a calf injury: pic.twitter.com/TgSEl33aME — SNY (@SNYtv) April 7, 2026

While it's never a good time for an injury to your star player, having one occur this early into the season makes it much more manageable. The Mets' bats also came alive in Soto's stead on Saturday in San Francisco and again late in Sunday's game for them to take a series win, which is an encouraging sign for their ability to tread water without his massive presence in the lineup.

It could also be a great opportunity for some other players to step up into the spotlight. Mark Vientos, who has forced himself into the lineup with some incredible slugging, will surely be a beneficiary of some extra at-bats along with Tyrone Taylor, Carson Benge, and Brett Baty, who should all see opportunities in left field.

The most important thing for the Mets will be ensuring the long-term health of their star player, and as Mendoza pointed out, the best way to do that will be letting him rest up. Losing Soto for a few weeks in April won't ruin the season, but seeing him go down with something more severe certainly could.

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