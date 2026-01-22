Why the Mets Should Reunite with this Starting Pitcher in Free Agency

The New York Mets have been able to address a need in their outfield with the recent trade to bring in Luis Robert Jr. Now, the team has turned their attention to the starting rotation.

It has been a busy week for the Mets, both on the free agency front and the trade market. They had received a lot of criticism for how they have handled this offseason, which previously saw multiple key players leave the team. However, New York has reversed this narrative with noteworthy additions.

Following what appeared to be a really strong effort to bring in Kyle Tucker, the Mets pivoted quickly to bringing in Bo Bichette from the Toronto Blue Jays. While Bichette might not have been the best positional fit, he is an excellent slugger and will improve the lineup.

Furthermore, the recent trade to bring in Robert gives the team a high-upside player in center field who, at the very least, will help them defensively. With the team starting to come together and needs in the lineup being addressed, the focus has now turned to the starting rotation. The addition of Freddy Peralta has given the Mets the ace they desire, but it did cost them Brandon Sproat as part of the trade package.

With depth still a concern, pursuing a reunion with starter Chris Bassitt makes sense.

Reunion With Bassitt Could Make Sense

Following the addition of Peralta, the Mets likely won't go big-game hunting for one of the top remaining starting pitchers in free agency. However, there are some good mid-tier veterans like Bassitt available that can provide depth.

The Mets currently have a great one-two punch at the top of the rotation in Peralta and Nolan McLean, but there are a lot of question marks beyond that. Some of their other options like Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea have struggled to stay healthy, while others like Jonah Tong are unproven in the majors.

Adding a veteran like Bassitt would provide New York with a proven veteran who has made at least 30 starts in each of the last four years. Even though he only pitched with the Mets for one year, the bright lights of the Big Apple didn’t bother him. He totaled a 15-9 record and 3.62 ERA in his one season with the franchise.

At 36 years old, Bassitt is coming off a decent year with the Toronto Blue Jays. During the regular season, he totaled a 3.96 ERA and 11-9 record while pitching 170 innings over 32 games (31 starts). Furthermore, he was really strong out of the bullpen in the postseason, showing a willingness to do whatever it takes to help the team win.

While Bassitt might not be an ace-caliber pitcher, he doesn't need to be. Rather, he is a solid depth option and a pitcher that is not only proven in New York, but also one that the team could expect solid contributions from.

