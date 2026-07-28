Ranking 5 Best Mets' Trade Deadline Moves Since 2006

The MLB trade deadline has the greatest impact on organizations in any sport, retooling farm systems while giving contenders the true missing piece to propel them to the World Series. The New York Mets have had several memorable trade deadline moments, some good, some bad, and some downright head-scratching.

2026 will be a year of selling, with the Mets hopefully turning it around within the next five years to find success with any young prospects they receive. However, it's definitely worth turning back the clock to look at successful moves the Mets made, especially at the trade deadline.

Here are the five best Mets acquisitions since 2006 at the deadline, along with their impact on the organization.

5. Jay Bruce (2016)

The first entry on this list is a forgotten trade-deadline hero, Jay Bruce. The 2016 Mets followed their 2015 World Series appearance with a magical September, earning the Mets a top wild card spot.

The story for Bruce serves as a reminder of potential trade deadline "what ifs," with the original deal centered on a Brandon Nimmo-Bruce swap, one that would've left the Mets without their beloved former cornerstone outfielder, who left a major impact on the fanbase during his 10+ years with the organization.

Instead, the Mets would center the new package around hyped-up second base prospect Dilson Herrera, who only played in 53 games for the Reds before washing out of the league.

Bruce would follow the final week up with a dominant 2017 campaign, demolishing 29 HRs with 75 RBIs through the first 103 games with an OPS of .841, allowing the Mets to cash in at the deadline to save over $4 million in cap space at the time, making the trades a win in both 2016 and 2017.

4. Marcus Stroman (2019)

2019 was one of the most magical Mets seasons that didn't result in a playoff appearance. Pete Alonso made his historical start in the majors, hitting 53 home runs to set the rookie record, giving the Mets a real reason to add at the trade deadline, amidst a wild card push in July. General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen shocked the baseball world by swooping in to grab starter Marcus Stroman.

While Stroman was solid in 11 starts down the stretch in 2019 (3.77 ERA) and opted out of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, his 2021 campaign was a masterclass in rotation stability. He stepped up as the team's absolute rock during a season where Jacob deGrom missed significant time with injuries, delivering a league-leading 33 starts while holding a 3.02 ERA.

The trade worked out perfectly because the prospects the Mets sent to the Blue Jays did not yield anything, with Simeon Woods-Richardson later included in a package for SP José Berríos. Stroman would leave the Mets following his dominant 2021 season, sparking controversy on social media after an array of tweets that claimed he was "beyond thankful" to be out of the organization.

3. Addison Reed (2015)

The Mets landing Addison Reed in 2015 was just the cherry on top of one of the most impressive deadlines in franchise history. With Reed struggling in Arizona, the Mets were able to swoop in during the August waiver deadline, acquiring the veteran reliever for pennies on the dollar.

Yes, that's right, the old-fashioned August waiver deadline, giving teams another month following the trade deadline to potentially add players on waivers via trade, a period that was removed in 2019.

Upon arriving in Queens, the Mets' coaching staff immediately fixed Reed's mechanics and slider usage, turning him from a liability into an elite high-leverage weapon. The lopsided nature of the trade became clear during his tenure in New York. He posted a dominant 1.17 ERA in 2015 across 17 appearances, becoming a core piece of their World Series run.

2016 was a historic season for Reed, setting the Mets franchise record for the lowest FIP (1.97) by a reliever in a single season. He functioned as the ultimate 8th-inning setup man, racking up 91 strikeouts in 77.2 innings.

However, in 2017, the Mets would make the ultimate mistake of moving their elite bullpen piece at the deadline, sending him to the Red Sox amid a dominant year as the closer in New York, with the Mets receiving three prospects who never amounted to anything at the major-league level.

2. Zack Wheeler (2011)

After celebrating his Hall of Fame induction as a New York Met on Sunday, it's wild to look back at the Carlos Beltrán trade in 2011 as one of the best in the last 20 years. Beltrán was playing through his final year of the massive seven-year, $119 million contract signed in 2005, allowing the Mets to move him thanks to his 10-5 trade rights, waiving his clause to San Francisco, who parted ways with 21-year-old pitching prospect Zack Wheeler.

"To the Mets fans, thank you for believing in me. You challenged me, you let me know when I needed to be better, and that was a lot of times. I got to hear those boos, but I also appreciate your support along the way."



- Carlos Beltrán



(via @MLBNetwork) pic.twitter.com/M89wQpNync — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 26, 2026

While Beltrán's short stint with the Giants was impressive, they still failed to reach the playoffs with the HOF outfielder batting .306 with seven HRs through 47 games. It was an instant win for the Mets, with Wheeler molding into their top prospect in the organization.



Wheeler's career with the Mets was plagued by injuries, as he posted a 3.77 ERA over 126 starts and notably missed the entirety of the 2015 and 2016 campaigns. In 2019, Wheeler rejected the Mets' qualifying offer, joining the Phillies on a five-year, $118 million deal, becoming one of the premier pitchers in baseball, earning three All-Star appearances while in Philly.

That said, the trade worked out perfectly for the Mets, getting elite value for a player on an expiring contract. Beltrán still serves as a franchise icon, with the No. 15 retired later this season.

1. Yoenis Cespedes (2015)

Not only is it the best move in Mets' deadline history, but it could be considered one of the best trade deadline acquisitions ever. The Mets acquiring Yoenis Cespedes 13 minutes before the official cut-off set them up for their magical World Series run in 2015. Originally, the Mets were in line to make a blockbuster deal, sending Zach Wheeler and Wilmer Flores to the Brewers in exchange for Carlos Gomez, but the trade fell through due to medical concerns.

Instead, the Mets sent top prospects Michael Fulmer and Luis Cessa to the Tigers in exchange for Cespedes. While Fulmer went on to win AL Rookie of the Year in 2016, the Mets clearly didn't care, with Cespedes sparking an instant offensive regular-season miracle, hitting .287 with 17 HRs and 44 RBIs through 57 games in Queens.

The Mets signed Cespedes to a contract, offering him a three-year, $75 million deal that included an opt-out after the first season, allowing him to upgrade to a four-year, $110 million contract during the 2016 offseason.

TEN YEARS AGO TODAY:



Yoenis Cespedes delivers one of the best Mets performances ever, going 5-for-6 with three HRs and seven RBIs….@NYMhistory



pic.twitter.com/i2N30GaGjZ — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) August 21, 2025

The contract was well deserved at the time, carrying an injury-depleted roster to a wild card spot, hitting 31 HRs with an .884 OPS through 132 games, earning himself the 8th spot in NL MVP voting. However, following the four-year extension, the fan-favorite failed to produce at a consistent level, constantly suffering injuries, with the most notable coming in 2019, when he suffered multiple right ankle fractures after encountering a wild boar at his Florida Ranch.

Still, even with the consistent injuries, the trade proved to be an absolute win for New York, adding the offensive powerhouse they desperately needed to help push them to their first World Series appearance since 2000, while cementing Cespedes as a forever fan-favorite.

Honorable mention: Sean Green (2006), Tyler Clippard (2015), Juan Uribe + Kelly Johnson (2015), Jesse Winker (2024)