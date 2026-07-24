3 Prospects Mets Should Target in Potential Freddy Peralta Trade With Brewers

A trade of starting pitcher Freddy Peralta is all but guaranteed for the New York Mets, ending one of the more interesting tenures of an ace in team history. For the second time in three years, the Mets are set to move their ace at the deadline less than one season after bringing him into the team (Justin Verlander, 2023).

The Mets brought in Peralta along with swingman Tobias Myers in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, a pair of top-100 prospects. The Mets will not get anything close to that level for him, but he might command more than you might think for a starter with an ERA of five.

Peralta has proven to be a big-game pitcher before, has led a playoff rotation, and has found success in his nine playoff appearances so far. He started three games for the Milwaukee Brewers during their 2025 run to the NLCS and has started six games since the 2021 postseason. He has started at least one playoff game each of the last three years.

This type of recent big-game experience is not easy to find, let alone in a mid-season trade before the deadline. Regardless of his struggles, his value on the market will be solid, and he could become a quick target for a team that misses out on Tarik Skubal or Joe Ryan.

One of those teams could be the team he spent the first eight years of his career with, the Brewers. Bob Nightengale of USA Today is reporting that the Brewers could try to bring back the veteran righty while their rotation is decimated by injury. If the two teams come to the table to find a deal, who could the Mets look to pry away from the NL Central-leading Brewers?

3. Andrew Fischer, 3B

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer waits to bat during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fischer was the Brewers' first-round selection in 2025 and would likely be on the higher end of a potential return for Peralta, but it is possible to see a return of this caliber if the Mets see a bidding war for his services. Despite his absurd numbers in Double-A, Fischer is not considered a top-100 prospect and is typically on the back half of Milwaukee's top-10 prospect lists. At 22, he profiles more as a long-term first baseman, raising serious questions about his longterm-defensive profile.

Regardless, he has absolutely mashed this season to the tune of a 1.080 OPS with 29 homers. Flags exist in his offensive profile, especially the 33.6% strikeout rate and 122 total strikeouts between High-A and Double-A, which ranks among the top 20 in all of minor league baseball. It is a high-risk-low-floor profile, but the risk could be worth the upside in a move for a failing Peralta. The Mets could use more power in their lineup, and Fischer is a power machine.

2. Bishop Leston, RHP

Leston has pitched his way higher up the echelon of Brewers' prospects in recent years, and Milwaukee could look to cash in on his rising status at the deadline this year. The 21-year-old righty owns a 4.28 ERA in Double-A and is coming off an injury-shortened 2025 season. A major blow to his elbow cost him the majority of the season, but he is back healthy and ready to turn in an entire season.

For the season, he has recorded 68 strikeouts in 69.1 innings with a 1.40 WHIP and 8.83 K/9. The Brewers' 11th-round selection in 2023 has a strong fastball-slider combination, along with a changeup for his third pitch and a cutter that he features as a fourth option. Command issues have spiked this year with a 4.67 BB/9, which is over two full walks worse than his 2025 mark.

1. SS/CF Jett Williams

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Jett Williams (76) reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams was at the center of the first Peralta trade, and could be at the center of the second. It has been a down year for Williams in Triple-A, and his prospect status has dropped as a result. The Mets' first-round selection in 2022 owns just a .726 OPS with nine homers on the season, and might not have a clear path forward with the Brewers.

Milwaukee appears to have long-term answers ahead of him at shortstop, second base, and in center field, which could make him incredibly movable.

New York could find itself looking for a piece that can impact their 2027 season, and Williams absolutely falls under that umbrella. The Mets do not have a long-term answer at second base and appear to at least be looking into scenarios where they could move on from shortstop Francisco Lindor, and having Williams ready for either of those spots could make sense for the team.

Williams is a walk-first bat with 20-20 potential and could slide into the Mets' young offensive core nicely with Juan Soto, Carson Benge, and AJ Ewing.