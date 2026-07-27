Mets Trade Deadline Big Board: Rankings, Latest Intel & Best Fits as July Ends

Seven days remain until the Mets' firesale is set to go, with more than a dozen players likely on the move. The last two deadlines were spent strategically acquiring players to help fit a potential playoff run.

2025 resulted in a disastrous collapse, while 2024 provided a promising and magical NLCS run that the fanbase desperately craved. Now, in year two of the Juan Soto era, the Mets are selling, looking to restock for the future, which builds around their young outfield core.

The obvious players heading out at the deadline are on expiring contracts, with several players with control potentially on the move. The biggest name on the list is Francisco Lindor, but for one second, the factless claims must stop; the Mets aren't trading their star shortstop at the deadline.

With that, here is every Mets trade piece ranked, with the latest intel and their best fits a week before the August 3rd deadline.

1. Luke Weaver, RP

New York Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Stearns barely receives credit for his moves due to the overwhelmingly disappointing decisions, but one thing he could get recognition for is the addition of Luke Weaver. The former Yankee was brought on to be a set-up man behind Devin Williams, creating an identical backend duo as their cross-town rivals from 2025, one that ended in disaster.

However, the former All-Star has been elite in 2026, posting a 1.90 ERA through 40 appearances and holding opposing hitters to a .162 BA.

Latest intel:

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported last week that the Mets could be reluctant to trade Weaver because he holds a full year of control. For the Mets, their toughest options come with departing from their top arm in the bullpen, someone who's only making $11 million next season and can continue serving as a top option for a contending team.

The most intriguing part about moving the 32-year-old is the fact that many teams are looking for high-leverage arms, with Weaver being the top option next to Mason Miller, who will likely cost multiple top prospects. Moving Weaver would earn the Mets a guaranteed top-100 prospect, making the move even more perplexing.

Best fits:

Phillies

Cubs

Yankees

2. Clay Holmes, SP

New York Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes (35) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another move that worked out for Stearns was transitioning Clay Holmes from a reliever to a starter. Like Weaver, Holmes was a key part of the Yankees' bullpen for several years, hated by many fans for inconsistent play.

However, in Queens, his arm has worked perfectly as a starter, delivering a solid 2025 campaign before showing he could potentially be a top option in a rotation through the start of 2026. In nine starts, the 33-year-old holds a 2.39 ERA, striking out 45 batters with a 1.10 WHIP.

Holmes would suffer an unlucky injury in mid-May off a line drive from Spencer Jones that fractured his fibula, keeping him sidelined until now, as he rehabs. On Thursday night, the Mets starter returned to action during a rehab outing in Triple-A, going 2.1 innings while allowing two hits and three runs, striking out two batters and walking two.

Latest intel:

Holmes has drawn interest throughout the league, particularly from the White Sox, who've been recently scouting the righty as he progresses through rehab. Will Sammon of The Athletic first reported that Holmes would be open to signing an extension to remain with the Mets, with later reports from SNY's Chelsea Janes signaling the two sides were beginning conversations.

However, ahead of the Mets' homestand last week, Holmes spoke to the media, stating he hadn't had any substantive extension talks with the Mets.

"To say what I think's going to happen, I don't think anybody really knows right now," said Holmes on the rumors surrounding his name (h/t SNY Mets).

"To say what I think's going to happen, I don't think anybody really knows right now."



Clay Holmes talks about how he's viewing the Mets' situation right now as they approach the trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/LweU9OWSDl — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 24, 2026

Best fits:

White Sox

Cubs

Phillies

3. Freddy Peralta, SP

New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freddy Peralta has had a disastrous 2026 campaign amidst his looming free agency following the season. In early June, it was reported that Peralta was aiming to sign a contract similar to the one Max Fried received from the Yankees in 2024, in the ballpark of eight years, $215 million. With his current performance, Peralta should accept the qualifying offer with whatever team he plays for to wind down the season.

The former Brewer hasn't settled in upon entering New York, going 5-9 through 21 starts with a 5.01 ERA, holding a 1.46 WHIP with opponents batting .261 off him. Peralta has allowed four or more runs in six of his starts, his most recent coming last Monday, when he allowed seven runs through 5.1 innings pitched.

Latest intel:

Even while struggling, many teams are still interested in the 30-year-old, with the Cubs standing out as a team that "likes" Peralta, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Many teams also feel his work with the Mets isn't directly on him, with many people across MLB believing it's actually New York's fault for his poor season.

UPDATE



People around the MLB believe it is the Mets fault that Freddy Peralta is having such a poor year, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/7atZSP3cuy — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 24, 2026

Best fits:

Cubs

Rays

Brewers

4. A.J. Minter, RP

New York Mets relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the lefty high-leverage reliever entering free agency following the 2026 season, Minter's time in Queens is coming to an end.

Minter has held a solid two-year tender with the Mets, dominating in 2025 before his season-ending injury, while returning in 2026 as good as new. In 22 appearances this season, Minter holds a 2.45 ERA with 18 strikeouts, allowing just six total earned runs.

Latest intel:

Minter is one of those pieces that will likely not be discussed ahead of time, and instead, the move will happen. Almost every contender looking to add talent will be interested in adding a cost-effective southpaw with World Series potential; even a possible reunion in Atlanta could be in the cards.

Best fits:

Brewers

Cubs

Guardians

5. Brooks Raley, RP

New York Mets pitcher Brooks Raley against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a market nearly identical to Minter's, the Mets will likely be parting ways with Brooks Raley because he enters free agency after a failed 2026 season.

Raley has been one of the Mets' most consistent soldiers over the last several seasons, serving as the team's second lefty option, typically performing after a starter. In 43 games this season, the 38-year-old holds an impressive 2.09 ERA, holding opposing hitters to a .209 BA.

Latest Intel:

Rumors involving the veteran lefty have been radio-silent, but we can predict that Raley will be moved at the deadline. For contenders, adding Raley won't cost much, especially given the fact that he has minimal playoff experience and that he serves as a consistent everyday option rather than a high-leverage lefty like Minter.

Best fits:

Nationals

Diamondbacks

Rangers

6. Huascar Brazobán, RP

New York Mets relief pitcher Huascar Brazoban (43) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Huascar Brazobán has delivered the perfect journeyman story, finding his footing at 35 with the Mets and earning his way in many roles.



During the 2026 season, Brazobán's role has ranged from an opener to a high-leverage arm, shutting down several bases-loaded situations. Through 43 games this season, Brazobán has a 2.70 ERA with a 4-2 record, holding opposing hitters to a .173 BA.

HUASCAR BRAZOBAN GETS OUT OF THE TENTH UNSCATHED! pic.twitter.com/8vC2vwabOH — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) May 19, 2026

Latest intel:

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported last week that the Mets should be selling high on Brazoban at the deadline. The reason? The 36-year-old holds team control through the 2029 season, making him a potential long-term option for the Mets or any contending team willing to meet the Mets' potential asking price, which is currently unknown, though they should cash in on his success.

Best fit:

Nationals

Mariners

Rays

7. Luis Robert Jr., RF

New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the outside, many expect Luis Robert Jr. not to garner any interest from around the league. However, Robert could be the best outfield option on the market. The right-handed hitter recently returned from the injured list last week after being out since late April, hitting two home runs over the last five games.

Latest intel:

As mentioned before, Robert is already drawing preliminary interest from multiple teams, first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Robert was a highly touted name on the market at the last deadline, but the former All-Star wasn't dealt due to the White Sox's high asking price, with teams like the Phillies and Mets showing interest.

The Mets would call again during the offseason, finding a lower price and sending Luisangel Acuna to Chicago for Robert. The Mets could dangle Robert for a mid-tier prospect, which at this point is better than nothing.

Best fits:

Phillies

Dodgers

Tigers

8. Francisco Álvarez, C

It's silly, but the 24-year-old catcher remains a potential trade deadline option for the Mets. Francisco Álvarez was the No. 3 prospect in baseball before his debut in 2023, showing promise with a 25-home run rookie season.



However, for Álvarez, his career has been injury-riddled, with inconsistent play despite showing promise at times with his bat. Through 70 games in 2026, Álvarez holds a .260 BA with 12 HRs and 26 RBIs, along with an impressive .781 OPS, holding some of the best offensive stats among all catchers.

Latest intel:

The Mets are talking to teams around the league and showing that they're willing to trade Álvarez, said Heyman on his weekly live stream with Bleacher Report (h/t SleeperMets). Moving Álvarez would be silly, especially with the Mets having very little depth at the catcher position outside of the majors.

The 24-year-old holds team control until 2029, meaning the Mets could have the position locked up if they decide to keep him. However, many contenders are in desperate search for help behind the plate, making a potential package for New York worth at least exploring.

UPDATE



The Mets are talking to teams about Francisco Alvarez and are willing to trade him, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/PwXj6znYE9 — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 24, 2026

Best fits:

Rays

Dodgers

Yankees

9. Tyrone Taylor, OF

New York Mets center fielder Tyrone Taylor (28) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyrone Taylor, a glorified right-hand bat, is best served as the perfect fourth outfielder for a playoff team. With the Mets obviously not being a playoff team, what's the point of hanging onto the 32-year-old?

While Taylor doesn't provide everyday numbers, his defense and baserunning serve as valid late-game options when needed down the stretch. Through 61 games this season, Taylor holds a .237 BA with eight HRs and 23 RBIs, along with a .761 OPS. Overall, the former Brewer has a sprint speed of 29, ranking him in the 91st percentile, while possessing elite arm strength and a great glove.

Latest intel:

While there aren't any rumors about the Mets actually moving their backup outfielder, it would fit their current strategy of moving veteran players on expiring contracts. The upcoming free agent will be a cheap option for any playoff contender, likely costing them just a lottery ticket prospect.

Best fits:

Brewers

Phillies

Mariners

10. Luis Torrens, C

New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) looks on against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis Torrens serves as the Mets' backup catcher, who is an elite defensive option but a below-average bat at the plate. It's the perfect catching duo for the Mets, mixing Alvarez's bat with Torrens' defense, which could be considered among the best in baseball.

The 30-year-old holds a +8 fielding run value, ranking 4th in baseball with a +8 defensive run value, while batting .223 with a .604 OPS. Not bad for a player whom the Mets acquired from the Yankees in 2024 for $100,000.

Latest intel:

While there's been very little mentioned about potentially moving Torrens, anything is possible for a team entering a fire sale. The Mets extended the former Gold Glove finalist in May to a two-year, $11.5 million contract, meaning any team acquiring the defensive specialist would have him through the 2028 season.

Best fits:

Yankees

Rays

White Sox