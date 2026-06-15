Ranking the Mets' 6 Options for Their Final Rotation Spot

The New York Mets are trying to mount a comeback in the National League's Wild Card race, and they need to find some stability in their rotation to do it. There had been two open questions in the rotation after Clay Holmes' injury and David Peterson's demotion to the bullpen. But Sean Manaea's improvement appears to have solved one of those issues.

There have been quite a few options shuttled through the fifth spot, whether they came in traditional starts, bullpen days, or openers setting up for a bulk reliever. While the Mets could look to explore the trade market if they are in a position to buy in six weeks, they figure to look internally for the time being.

Not all of these options are created equal, however. Let's rank the Mets' options for the last rotation spot from worst to best.

Breaking down the Mets' fifth starter options

6. RHP Jack Wenninger

New York Mets starting pitcher Jack Wenninger (92) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Clover Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The only one on the list to not get a spin in the rotation yet is Wenninger, one of the team's top pitching prospects. Wenninger got off to a fast start with AAA Syracuse, working to a 1.08 ERA through mid-April, but he has come back to Earth since with a season ERA of 2.93 in 55.1 innings.

The Mets' big concern with Wenninger is his command, as he has walked 30 batters so far this year. Although Wenninger has improved in that department of late, the Mets are likely to keep him in the minors for a bit longer to help improve his command. The most likely Wenninger sighting would likely be in the second half if the Mets sell off several pieces.

5. RHP Jonah Tong

New York Mets pitcher Jonah Tong (21) walks to the dugout after being taken out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning at Citi Field. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Mets didn't give Tong a traditional start yet, using him behind openers or Manaea in his appearances, but his results were a mixed bag. Tong is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in three big league outings this year, but he also struggled with command by walking seven in 10 innings of work.

The big issue with Tong appears to be a lack of a true secondary pitch to put away big-league hitters, which is something he will need time in AAA to develop. Asking Tong to learn that pitch on the fly against big league hitters isn't fair, so expect the Mets to leave him down in Syracuse for a while to try and figure that out.

4. LHP David Peterson

New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) at Citi Field. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The preferred option for the Mets would appear to be Peterson, who hasn't been the same since last July. Some analysts have posited that a big innings jump contributed to late-season fatigue for Peterson. However, he has delivered poorer results in 2026 and is getting a seemingly endless runway to work through his issues.

There have been flashes from Peterson this season, but he has shown the ability to be successful in relief in the past. The best course of action is probably to shorten Peterson's leash now to have him contribute as a full-time reliever, but the Mets don't want to pull the rip cord on that decision for now.

3. RHP Kodai Senga

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

You can be forgiven if you forgot Senga cracked the team's Opening Day rotation, but a strong spring training helped him earn a job. Senga pitched well in his first few starts before losing his mechanics again and landing on the injured list with back issues.

The Mets have had Senga take his time rehabbing that injury, seeking to get good results from him before handing him another crack at big-league starts. A solid job in his last rehab start could put Senga in the mix sooner rather than later, especially if the Mets want to try him behind an opener as they have done for Manaea, Peterson, and Tong.

2. LHP Zach Thornton

New York Mets starting pitcher Zach Thornton (49) pitches in his major league debut against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It's easy to forget Thornton got a start in Washington in April. Thornton struggled to make an impact against a tough Washington lineup, giving up four runs on four hits in 4.1 innings of work. But he has delivered steady enough results in the minors (3.71 ERA and just 22 walks in 51 innings pitched) to get another crack as a true starter.

There isn't a ton of ceiling for Thornton, who profiles as a back-of-the-rotation soft-tossing lefty, which may be why the Mets are hesitant to give him another look. Scouts seem to believe that Thornton has a solid floor of a guy who can provide a team with 5-6 innings while giving up three runs or fewer, which would be a perfectly reasonable output compared to what the Mets have gotten from that spot of late.

1. RHP Tobias Myers

New York Mets pitcher Tobias Myers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We haven't heard much from Myers since the Mets sent him down in late May to add a fresh arm to their bullpen, but the theory behind his demotion was for him to get into more of a regular throwing schedule. Myers has made three minor league appearances for AAA Syracuse, progressively throwing more pitches, increasing his workload to 2.2 innings on June 11.

Mendoza said after the game the other day that the Mets are likely going to recall Myers soon and may not wait for him to stretch out to 75 pitches. While it isn't ideal to continue stretching a starter out in the majors, Myers has a solid track record as a starter in his past, and the Mets don't have a ton of better options to go with here.

Since most of the other picks have whiffed on their chances, the time has come to let Myers see if he can cook as a starter in Flushing.

Mendoza announced after Sunday's win over the Atlanta Braves that Myers will start on Monday in Cincinnati, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Time will tell if he can hold off the other options on this list, but Myers has earned an opportunity to see if he can solve one of the team's biggest remaining issues.