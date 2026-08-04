Robert Stock's Return Could Give Mets Answer to Looming Starting Rotation Question

The New York Mets put themselves in a predicament after scratching Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes from their starts last weekend, as both were ultimately traded ahead of the deadline. It left two open spots in the rotation. Kodai Senga stepped in last Friday, tossing four scoreless innings before blowing up in the fifth, allowing three runs before his day was cut short.

Then last Sunday, the Mets turned to 36-year-old Robert Stock, the longtime journeyman pitcher, who worked very hard throughout the year to return from thoracic outlet surgery. The start wasn't just a feel-good moment for Mets fans and Stock. It served as a potential signifier for what could come down the stretch of the 2026 season, with Stock potentially starting games at the MLB level.

Robert Stock's journey back to the mound and his impact on the Mets' pitching staff for the rest of the season

It was an emotional day at Citi Field last weekend, even with a lifeless 2-0 loss to the Marlins, where they left 10 runners on base. Stock returned from a hard battle with thoracic outlet surgery, one of the most feared diagnoses for a professional pitcher.

"Thinking about where I was a couple months ago where I couldn't move my arm or my head to being in Citi Field is as much of a dream come true as could be"



- Robert Stock pic.twitter.com/8yQfevPqfo — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 2, 2026

"Thinking about where I was a couple of months ago, where I couldn't move my arm or my head, to being in Citi Field is as much of a dream come true as could be," said Stock following the outing (h/t SNY Mets).

The condition involves the compression of blood vessels or nerves in the space between the collarbone and the first rib, typically requiring a recovery time of six to 10 months. However, some can return within a three- to six-month period.

However, for the 36-year-old, who underwent surgery on March 8, the return was rapid thanks to his strong work ethic, beginning a rehab assignment on June 19, just three months after surgery. Across his stint in the minors, Stock held a 2.91 ERA through eight outings, starting six times, striking out 31 batters while walking just three.

His start last week proved he has what it takes to be a serviceable arm at the major-league level, tossing five strong innings, allowing just one run on three hits, striking out four batters without surrendering a walk.

Robert Stock with the longest outing of his career today:



5 IP, 3 H, ER, 0 BB, 4 K.



Extremely cool personal moment for a 36-year-old who busted his ass coming back from thoracic outlet surgery. pic.twitter.com/nK5YjdyhFy — Just Mets (@just_mets) August 2, 2026

"The work my family does to support me, knowing they're there watching me, watching me in the big leagues, it's pretty cool," said Stock to SNY reporters when asked what this chance meant to him.

Where does the Mets' rotation stands going forward?

Mets manager Andy Green had nothing but good things to say about the 36-year-old Stock following his return to the mound.

"He should take a lot of pride in the way he threw the baseball today," said Green following the impressive outing (h/t SNY Mets).

Green added that Stock earned the right to be in the conversation for another start, and deservingly so, especially with two rotation spots opening up following Monday's trade deadline. Peralta was the first starter sent packing out of Queens, traded to the Rays in exchange for three prospects. Holmes and outfielder Tyrone Taylor were traded to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Jefferson Rojas (the No. 63 overall ranked prospect in baseball).

For the Mets, using Stock as a starter at the major-league level will ensure the continued development of their prospects, such as Jonah Tong, Jonathan Santucci, and Jack Wenninger, who are potential call-up options in Triple-A. While Tong has strung together several promising starts over the last few weeks, it's still fair to critique his walk issues; same with Wenninger, who could continue to have a down 2026 campaign.

For now, Stock serves as a low-risk, high-reward option, one that can eat innings and pitch at a consistent level, while delivering a feel-good story to a gloomy city of Queens.