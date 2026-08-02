Grading the Rays-Mets Freddy Peralta Trade: New York Opts for Quantity over Quality

The New York Mets' Freddy Peralta experiment is officially over. After failing to agree to an extension with their ace and watching Peralta struggle through his first season in Queens, the Mets moved on from the pending free agent in a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Will Sammon of The Athletic was the first to report that the Mets are sending Peralta to the Rays. Meanwhile, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com was the first to note New York's return, which consists of three minor league prospects from the Rays' farm system.

OF Aiden Smith is the Rays' No. 15 prospect per @MLBPipeline, RHP Gary Gill Hill is No. 26 and 2B Emilien Pitre is No. 27. https://t.co/e6sY9Amrzr — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 2, 2026

The Mets had reportedly been asking for a top-100 prospect plus more for Peralta, but David Stearns apparently lowered his price as the deadline approached. It is fair to question whether this return will be better for the Mets than simply keeping Peralta and extending him a qualifying offer. But this is yet another rental deal that saw New York get back multiple prospects rated a bit lower in the other team's farm system.

Time will tell if the Mets take a bigger swing with controllable pieces like Luke Weaver, but for now, this appears to be a quantity-over-quality deal to add some more pieces to the Mets' farm system.

Who did the Mets get from the Rays for Freddy Peralta?

The most notable prospect in the deal is Aidan Smith, whom Tampa Bay got from Seattle in the 2024 Randy Arozarena trade. Smith, who was drafted out of high school by the Mariners, is currently playing for Tampa Bay's High-A affiliate and is batting .215 with 10 home runs, 37 RBI, and a .693 OPS in 49 games for Bowling Green.

There are a lot of intriguing tools in Smith's toolbox, such as good speed and defensive ability with pop, but the big deficit is in Smith's hitting tool. The Mets will need to do some development work with Smith to help him reach his upside as a solid center fielder at the big-league level.

Emilien Pitre is a hit-first second baseman who is having a strong year for Double-A Montgomery, batting .308 with a .943 OPS in 37 games. The Rays did have Pitre, their second-round pick in 2024 out of Kentucky, get some work at shortstop, but he is a guy who will add to the Mets' organizational depth in the middle infield.

Émilien Pitre, who played his college ball at the University of Kentucky, will be joining the Mets' organization. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The final piece in the deal is Gary Hill, a local product who grew up in New Rochelle and attended John F. Kennedy High School in Somers, NY. The Rays have helped Hill refine a four-pitch mix, but none of them is above average to make him a front-line starter candidate. Hill commands all of his offerings well and has a 7-3 record with a 4.49 ERA in 20 minor league starts between High-A Bowling Green and Double-A Montgomery, adding more depth to the Mets' pitching pipeline.

Grading the trade

This does feel underwhelming for Peralta, who has ace potential when he is at his best, but the Mets haven't gotten that out of him this season.

Peralta's miniscule remaining salary should have created more of a bidding war between interested teams, but the Mets opted to act quickly to avoid competing with more controllable starters becoming available, such as the Angels' Jose Soriano.

Ultimately, the trade does close the book on Peralta, who lost a ton of value after the Mets parted with Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to add him over the winter. Either way, the Mets felt that what they got back from the Rays was better than simply getting draft pick compensation, although whether they will be proven correct remains to be seen.

Grade: C