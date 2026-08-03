Grading the Cubs-Mets Clay Holmes, Tyrone Taylor Trade: New York Gets Its Best Return Yet at Deadline

The trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the New York Mets still aren't done making deals. After sending out Freddy Peralta, Huascar Brazoban, Brooks Raley, and Luke Weaver over the past 28 hours, the Mets completed a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Cubs about 90 minutes prior to the deadline.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report that the Mets are sending Clay Holmes and Tyrone Taylor to the Chicago Cubs in a package deal. The return is significant, as the Mets are getting back Cubs prospect Jefferson Rojas, an infielder ranked 63rd among baseball's top-100 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

Holmes, who was working his way back from a broken leg, was open to an extension with the Mets, but David Stearns opted to capitalize on a weak pitching market instead, adding more future value to the roster. The Mets also capitalized on a red-hot July from Taylor, who hit .326 with six home runs, 12 RBI, and a 1.257 OPS in 43 at-bats, to snag their best return of the trade deadline.

Who did the Mets get from the Cubs for Clay Holmes and Tyrone Taylor?

The Mets did very well to land Rojas, the Cubs' No. 2 prospect and the 63rd-best in the game. Chicago signed Rojas as an international free agent in 2022 and aggressively pushed him through the minor leagues, with the 21-year-old spending the entire 2026 season at AA Knoxville.

Rojas has played well there, batting .280 with 15 home runs, 57 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and an .800 OPS in 91 games. Scouts are very interested in Rojas' offensive ability, which carries a plus hit tool and 15-20 homer pop as he fills out his frame, and he has good speed as well.

The Cubs signed Rojas as a shortstop but moved him to third base this season, which should interest the Mets, since they don't have a long-term solution. Rojas' arm and range play better at third, which could make him a candidate to succeed Bo Bichette there in the next year or two.

How did the Mets do in this trade?

This is unquestionably the kind of home run the Mets were looking for in their deadline deals as Stearns took advantage of Chicago's desperation for some one-stop shopping to add a player who should be the team's top prospect moving forward. Rojas could be a factor at the big-league level as soon as late 2027, giving the Mets another dynamic young player to build around in the future.

The last two deals Stearns has made, which brought in Rojas and Sammy Stafura from the Pirates, have given the Mets some intriguing middle infield depth to develop over the next few years. Teams covet athletic infield types in trades, which could give the Mets a leg up if they want to reload ahead of the 2027 season.

Grade: A

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