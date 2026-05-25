The Mets Need to Work on Fixing the Right Side of Their Infield

The Mets' offense is in a rut again, scoring just three runs in three games entering Sunday's series finale with the Marlins. Injuries have taken a toll on the lineup, which was missing five of its nine Opening Day starters on Sunday, and there is no question the Mets need more out of guys like Bo Bichette to get out of their funk.

Improving health will be important, but the Mets need to think about how to boost production from the right side of their infield. Jorge Polanco's bursitis has thrown the position into flux, with the Mets relying primarily on Mark Vientos for their starts there.

Vientos has been surprisingly effective with the glove but isn't doing a ton at the plate, hitting .231 with six home runs, 23 RBIs and a .664 OPS in 160 at-bats. The same can be said for Marcus Semien at second, who's hitting only .214 with three homers, 18 RBIs and a .560 OPS in 192 ABs.

It is quite ironic that both hitters are offering value with runners in scoring position, with Semien hitting .348 with 13 RBI and an .812 OPS in those clutch situations. Vientos has also fared better with runners in scoring position, batting .320 with a homer and 16 RBI in those spots, but they aren't doing enough regularly to justify inclusion in the lineup.

How the Mets can address first base

It is easy to understand why the Mets want to give Vientos a chance to play regularly since he can go on sustained heaters that can carry an offense for weeks at a time. The second half of 2024 is the best example of that, but the Mets haven't gotten that version of Vientos in a long time.

The pending return of Jared Young offers a platoon option for Vientos, which may help him become more effective against lefties. It does sound like Polanco is closing in on a rehab assignment, which would be a welcome addition to the first base mix, but his lingering bursitis makes it hard to rely on him to play the field regularly.

Jorge Polanco is taking live at-bats in Port St. Lucie today and if he progresses well, could go on a rehab assignment “pretty soon.” pic.twitter.com/Sdyndgi1D4 — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) May 24, 2026

If the additions of Young and Polanco aren't enough to solve the problem, the Mets can look at two more ideas. One would be considering the addition of yet another young player in top prospect Ryan Clifford, who has played a lot of first base for Triple-A Syracuse this year.

Clifford has 10 home runs and 31 RBIs in 177 at-bats for Syracuse this season, but he has some major strikeout issues to work through. The Mets can't be thrilled that Clifford has 72 strikeouts this season, which is an alarmingly high 36.0% strikeout rate when his 21 walks are factored in. That rate will need to be cut down significantly if Clifford is going to have a chance against big-league pitching.

The trade market could offer a potential fit for the Mets with Houston likely spiraling towards a fire sale with their injured list ballooning by the day. Pursuing a deal for Christian Walker, who is hitting .265 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs this season, could be a tremendous fit as Walker is a veteran right-handed hitter who still plays plus defense at the position.

The Mets could use their financial resources to reduce what they'd have to give up by absorbing the remaining portion of Walker's deal, which pays him $20 million a year through next season. Perhaps a package centered around lefty Zach Thornton and another prospect inside the organization's top 20 would be a good starting point for a Walker deal if the Mets take on the entire of his contract.

How the Mets can address second base

The situation with Semien is a bit more complex since the Mets don't have many ready-made options available in the short term. The absence of Francisco Lindor has left the Mets thin on the middle infield, leaving Vidal Brujan as the only option to truly give Semien a day off.

Getting Lindor back would help a lot here since the Mets could then return Bichette to third base and use Brett Baty at second to form a true platoon with Semien. Baty's bat has been heating up of late, as he has batted .269 with two home runs, nine RBIs and a .783 OPS in the month of May.

Will Brett Baty's improved play force the Mets' hand? | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A true platoon at second base might be a help for Semien, allowing him to get more rest as he plays this season at the age of 35 and get more out of his bat. Semien ended the day hitting .239 with a .590 OPS against left-handed pitching, a vast improvement against his marks of .205 and .550, respectively, against righties.

The other option for a second base platoon could ironically involve A.J. Ewing, who has experience at second in the minor leagues and came into the Mets' system as an infielder. If the Mets wanted to explore that option right away, they could use Nick Morabito or Tyrone Taylor in center field more often to free Ewing up for second base reps.

Getting Luis Robert Jr. back could also allow this option to help the Mets play a more productive offensive grouping. It doesn't seem like Robert is particularly close, however, so the Mets have a bit less wiggle room to address Semien's offensive struggles than they did at first.