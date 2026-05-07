Underrated Part of Mets' New Lineup Could Be Key to Sustained Success

The New York Mets have won three games in a row and a big lineup change has played a role in that success. The headlines have centered around Carlos Mendoza's decision to move Juan Soto to the leadoff spot, which has created more left/right balance in the batting order.

The Mets' lineup over the past two games in Colorado has featured another notable change that has flown under the radar. Francisco Alvarez has served as the Mets' designated hitter in both games, with Luis Torrens catching and batting ninth.

Francisco Alvarez makes it 5-0! pic.twitter.com/jrgXY5AcNM — SNY (@SNYtv) May 7, 2026

There had been some speculation when the Mets signed Torrens to a contract extension last week that they would begin to utilize him more often thanks to his elite defense behind the plate. This lineup configuration plays into that approach, utilizing the strengths of both players and maximizing them.

"The Mets catching combination trading places!"



Luis Torrens drives in Francisco Alvarez with a double of his own! pic.twitter.com/4TJ9MQjGAF — SNY (@SNYtv) May 4, 2026

Alvarez has done well at the plate over the past two games, collecting three hits in seven at-bats with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Torrens is 1-for-6 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in that same time span.

Why The Dual Catcher Alignment Makes Sense For The Mets

David Stearns has made defense up the middle a priority for the Mets. The additions of Marcus Semien and Luis Robert Jr. helped that effort, but starting Alvarez over Torrens was counterintuitive since Torrens is the superior defender.

When the Mets were healthy, it made sense to chase offense from behind the plate since the team had a lineup full of proven veterans with track records up top. The losses of Robert, Francisco Lindor and particularly Jorge Polanco have changed the equation.

Polanco, who was designed to be the primary first baseman in Stearns' blueprint, was holding down the DH spot before a pair of injuries sent him to the injured list. Mendoza told the media prior to yesterday's game that Polanco isn't particularly close to a rehab assignment, leaving the DH spot open.

Carlos Mendoza gives updates on the latest with Jorge Polanco and when asked if he's nearing to go on a rehab assignment, Mendoza said "I don't think so" pic.twitter.com/unhgl76d5g — SNY (@SNYtv) May 6, 2026

Prior to Robert's injury, MJ Melendez had been serving as the DH to get his hot bat into the lineup. The loss of Robert has also changed that equation, with Carson Benge moving to center field while Melendez and Austin Slater have formed a lefty/righty platoon in right field.

The Lindor injury has also made a relatively stable alignment on the infield with Bo Bichette sliding over to shortstop. Brett Baty is back at his natural position at third and Mark Vientos has taken over as the primary first baseman, leaving only a handful of options for the primary DH role.

One of those options would be to use whoever doesn't start between Melendez or Slater in that role. Another would be to return that group to DH and use Tyrone Taylor in center field for his defensive ability, moving Benge back to right, or finding spots to use Andy Ibanez at short to give Bichette an occasional rest.

The smartest play is what the Mets are doing, which is keeping Alvarez's bat in the lineup while improving their defense behind the plate with Torrens. Alvarez's catcher ERA is significantly higher than Torrens and his ability to throw out baserunners has regressed, making Torrens an upgrade there.

The best asset that Alvarez has a defender is his ability to frame pitches, a skill that has become far less valuable with the advent of ABS. Torrens seems to be more favorable in terms of anchoring a pitching staff and you can live with a lower batting average out of the ninth spot if Torrens offers plus defense behind the plate.

This combination won't work every day since catchers usually don't catch more than 120 games in a season due to the wear and tear on their bodies. Alvarez is expected to catch this afternoon in the day game after a night game, but don't be surprised if Torrens is back behind the plate on Friday night in Arizona.

The fact that the Mets don't have a primary DH right now makes it logical to keep Alvarez's bat in the lineup every day as a DH while getting a better defender in the mix with Torrens. The early results seem to be positive, so don't be shocked if Mendoza rides this dual catcher alignment until some of the Mets' injured hitters start trickling back into the lineup.

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