MLB All-Star Game Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Tickets
The 2024 MLB All-Star game takes place on Tuesday night at Globe Life Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It is the first time the Texas Rangers have hosted the All-Star game since 1995, so it's a very hot ticket. Rangers season ticket holders had first crack, but there are still seats available through the MLB website, as well as on the secondary market.
The National League is coming off a 3-2 in last season's Midsummer Classic, but the American League won the previous nine games as they took a 47-44-2 lead in the all-time series. This year the National League will send Paul Skenes to the mound to try and win their second straight game.
Skenes is just the fifth rookie to start an All-Star game on the mound. If you miss this, you'll have to wait for the Pirates to visit Arlington in August and hope you don't whiff on Skenes's spot in the rotation.
MLB All-Star Game Ticket Prices
What are the most expensive tickets for the MLB All-Star game?
The most expensive seats through the MLB website are $750 for Section 4, Row 16. On the secondary market you can spend a lot more with 144 seats listed for over a thousand dollars on SeatGeek as of Monday.
There are field level seats behind home plate considered an amazing deal for $2,149 each. There are also some seats in the outfield available for between $8,898 and $9,788. It's unclear if those are just there to catch someone not paying attention or there's an extra number on the front or back like a game on The Price is Right.
What are the cheapest tickets for the MLB All-Star game?
The cheapest ticket available on MLB.tickets.com is $300 in the upper decks. You can sit in the outfield in a spot where you might be able to actually catch a home run ball for $425.
As of Monday afternoon, the lowest price on SeatGeek to get in the door was $153. Seats were slightly more expensive on StubHub where tickets start at $160. VividSeats has tickets in the upper decks starting at $161.
There are no shortage of options for All-Star game tickets.