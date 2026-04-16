MLB Scores and Standings: New Teams Enjoy View from First Place

Shohei Ohtani was masterful on the mound for the Dodgers on Wednesday night as he struck out 10 Mets and Los Angeles completed a sweep. The dual-threat superstar's stretch of 32 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run came to an end in the 8-2 win but he has still reached base in 48 straight because he took a rare night off from hitting. Reds rookie Sal Stewart blasted two homers and collected six RBI in the first two innings of Cincinnati's 8-3 triumph over the Giants. As a result the Reds have now pulled level with the Pirates atop the NL Central. Detroit has now won five straight after yet another late-inning comeback fueled by Wenceel Perez's go-ahead homer in the eighth and the Athletics laid claim to the AL West's top spot with a 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Thursday will feature a spate of afternoon affairs as teams look to be prompt on get-away day.

Yesterday's MLB scores

Diamondbacks 8, Orioles 5 (11 innings)

Cardinals 5, Guardians 3

Red Sox 9, Twins 5

Pirates 2, Nationals 0

Reds 8, Giants 3

Tigers 2, Royals 1

Cubs 11, Phillies 2

Yankees 5, Angels 4

Braves 6, Marlins 3

Rays 8, White Sox 3

Brewers 2, Blue Jays 1

Astros 3, Rockies 1

Padres 7, Mariners 6

Athletics 6, Rangers 5

Dodgers 8, Mets 2

Current MLB Standings

American League East

Team Record Games Behind Rays 10-7 -- Yankees 10-8 0.5 Orioles 9-9 2.0 Blue Jays 7-10 3.0 Red Sox 7-11 3.5

American League Central

Team Record Games Behind Twins 11-8 -- Guardians 10-9 1.0 Tigers 9-9 1.5 Royals 7-11 3.5 White Sox 6-12 5.5

American League West

Team Record Games Behind Athletics 10-8 -- Rangers 9-9 1.0 Angels 9-10 1.5 Mariners 8-11 2.5 Astros 8-11 2.5

National League East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 12-7 -- Marlins 9-10 3.0 Phillies 8-10 3.5 Nationals 8-10 3.5 Mets 7-12 5.0

National League Central

Team Record Games Behind Pirates 11-7 -- Reds 11-7 -- Cardinals 10-8 0.5 Brewers 9-8 1.5 Cubs 9-9 2.0

National League West

Team Record Games Behind Dodgers 14-4 -- Padres 12-6 2.0 Diamondbacks 11-8 3.5 Giants 6-12 8.0 Rockies 6-12 8.0

A few things to point out as we get more of a sample size on the early returns of this season.

One, the Dodgers seem like they have full intentions of getting back over that 100-win mark which has eluded them the past two years. They are everything that was advertised and even more. It will be interesting to see if they can get white-hot and make a run at the 111 victories they posted back in 2022. Yet the Padres have done a great job staying within shouting distance as they've won nine of their last 10. Two, Steve Cohen can say all the right things but the Mets are starting to dig quite a significant hole. That's now eight straight defeats and the Braves look to have their affairs in order this year. It's not necessarily the gap between New York in first place it's the idea that they'll have to navigate past potentially two or three solid teams within their own division just to snag a wild card spot. Not saying it's time to panic but it might be. Lastly, the Tony Vitello era in San Francisco has not been a banner success to this point. It looks as though the Giants are clearly, at best, the fourth-best team in the West and have a long summer of getting beat up on by superior teams ahead in their future.

Today's MLB schedule

All times Eastern

Nationals vs. Pirates, 12:35 p.m.

Giants vs. Reds, 12:40 p.m.

Royals vs. Tigers, 1:10 p.m.

Angels vs. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers, 1:40 p.m.

Rays vs. White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Rangers vs. Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Orioles vs. Guardians, 6:10 p.m.

Rockies vs. Astros, 8:10 p.m.

Mariners vs. Padres, 8:40 p.m.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated