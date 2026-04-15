Steve Cohen Finds the Bright Side With Late-Night Post Amid Mets' 7-Game Losing Streak

Hopping on a plane and heading out to Los Angeles to face the two-time defending champion Dodgers is not the ideal prescription for a baseball team mired in a slide. And predictably it's offered no panacea for the Mets over the past two nights as the offense has combined to score one run in two defeats. Their losing streak has now reached seven games, completely erasing what looked to be a positive start to the year for a team paying dearly for the right to compete in the National League pennant chase.

A 7–11 record is not a reason to panic, especially with a roster that as talented as this one. Juan Soto will be back at some point to provide quality at-bats and hopefully boost a sluggish offense. Starting pitching figures to be a strength over the next 5 1/2 months, and no other team in the NL East except the Braves has hit the ground running without similar speed bumps.

That's a hard message to get across to a fan base that's desperate to win and understandably frustrated that best-laid plans and enormous contracts have failed to equate to a World Series run. Tune on New York sports radio today and there will be no shortage of callers insisting that the sky is falling.

Mets owner Steve Cohen is looking at things a bit differently.

In a late-night post to X, formerly Twitter, Cohen put a positive spin on all the struggles.

Nobody likes to lose but I saw some “ green shoots tonight “. On offense, Lindor had two hits including a home run. Bichette got a double hitting it to left field as opposed to recently being right field prone. Benge got a solid hit. Soto started his running progression today.… — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) April 15, 2026

“Nobody likes to lose but I saw some ‘green shoots tonight,’” Cohen wrote. “On offense, Lindor had two hits including a home run. Bichette got a double hitting it to left field as opposed to recently being right field prone. Benge got a solid hit. Soto started his running progression today. Semien hit a shot that might have been a home run on a warmer night. Finally, Nolan McLean pitched an outstanding game going 7 innings. Hang in there fans, we will turn this around!”

If your business acumen is wanting, "green shoots" are "early, promising signs of economic recovery, growth, or improvement following a period of recession, decline, or stagnation," per a Google search.

Cohen is a bottom-line guy when it comes to industry but can don rose-colored glasses when the bottom line looks terrible on the baseball field.

Whether or not this calms nerves or gets people to put their pitchforks remains to be seen. It does feel like grasping at straws a bit when one points out that Bichette actually pulled a ball. A shorter, equally effective version of this message could have simply read "remember, we are playing without Juan Soto."

The Mets currently have the third-worst OPS in MLB. Francisco Lindor is the only regular infielder that has a positive WAR. Bichette has unfortunately struggled in his first showcases after signing a big contract.

Perhaps it's better to look for green shoots instead of red flags. At this point. Another week or so of losing and it's definitely time to press the panic button, no matter how many solid hits Carson Benge collects.

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