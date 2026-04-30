MLB Standings Reveal American and National Leagues Are Two Different Worlds Right Now
The Braves continue to have the best record in Major League Baseball and keep finding new ways to win. On Wednesday night they authored a late comeback against the Detroit Tigers and notched their 22nd victory of the year on the strength of a Matt Olson walk-off homer. This has allowed them to build a rather expansive 7 1/2-game lead over everyone else in the National League East. Much has been made about the intense struggles and hard pivots taking place with the Phillies and Mets but it's also worth pointing out that the Marlins (15-16) and Nationals (14-17) aren't exactly tearing things up either. So Atlanta could not have asked for a better opening month-plus of the year. For some context, only one other division leader has an edge of more than a single game (Yankees are up 1 1/2 games on the Rays in the American East.)
It's not exactly an anomaly so early in the year but what's allowed these super tight opening races to happen is some pretty clear dichotomy between the leagues. Just to put it as bluntly as possible: Most of the National League teams are doing quite well while most of the American League sides are desperately trying to play .500 ball. In fact, only the Yankees, Rays and Athletics are above that mark currently compared to a shocking nine teams above breakeven in the National League.
That's pretty significant inequity. The good news for every team that's struggling and chasing a first-place team is that outside of the Braves, everyone else is within easy reach. The bad news for those first-place clubs outside of the Braves is that they've been missing golden opportunities to put some distance between themselves and the field.
Yesterday's MLB scores
Guardians 3, Rays 1
White Sox 3, Angels 2
Mariners 5, Twins 3
Rangers 3, Yankees 0
Braves 4, Tigers 3
Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 1
Marlins 3, Dodgers 2
Cubs 5, Padres 4
Rockies 13, Reds 2
Cardinals 5, Pirates 4
Nationals 14, Mets 2
Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 2
Athletics 5, Royals 2
Giants vs. Phillies, postponed
Astros vs. Orioles, postponed
Current MLB standings
American League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Yankees
20-11
--
Rays
18-12
1.5
Orioles
14-15
5.0
Blue Jays
14-16
5.5
Red Sox
12-19
8.0
American League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Guardians
16-16
--
Tigers
15-16
0.5
White Sox
14-17
1.5
Twins
13-18
2.5
Royals
12-18
3.0
American League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Athletics
16-14
--
Mariners
16-16
1.0
Rangers
15-16
1.5
Angels
12-20
5.0
Astros
11-19
5.0
National League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Braves
22-9
--
Marlins
15-16
7.0
Nationals
14-17
8.0
Phillies
10-19
11.0
Mets
10-20
11.5
National League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Reds
19-11
--
Cubs
19-12
0.5
Cardinals
17-13
2.0
Brewers
15-14
3.5
Pirates
16-15
3.5
National League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Dodgers
20-11
--
Padres
19-12
0.5
Diamondbacks
16-13
3.0
Rockies
14-17
6.0
Giants
13-16
6.0
Today's MLB schedule
All times ET
Tigers vs. Braves, 12:15 p.m.
Cardinals vs. Pirates, 12:35 p.m.
Astros vs. Orioles, 12:35 p.m. (doubleheader)
Giants vs. Philies, 12:35 p.m. (doubleheader)
Rockies vs. Reds, 12:40 p.m.
Nationals vs. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers, 1:40 p.m.
Royals vs. Athletics, 3:05 p.m.
Blue Jays vs. Twins, 7:40 p.m.
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Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster