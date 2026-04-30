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MLB Standings Reveal American and National Leagues Are Two Different Worlds Right Now

One league is full of teams playing .500 or better ball. The other is not.
Kyle Koster|
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates after a walk-off two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning at Truist Park.
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates after a walk-off two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Braves continue to have the best record in Major League Baseball and keep finding new ways to win. On Wednesday night they authored a late comeback against the Detroit Tigers and notched their 22nd victory of the year on the strength of a Matt Olson walk-off homer. This has allowed them to build a rather expansive 7 1/2-game lead over everyone else in the National League East. Much has been made about the intense struggles and hard pivots taking place with the Phillies and Mets but it's also worth pointing out that the Marlins (15-16) and Nationals (14-17) aren't exactly tearing things up either. So Atlanta could not have asked for a better opening month-plus of the year. For some context, only one other division leader has an edge of more than a single game (Yankees are up 1 1/2 games on the Rays in the American East.)

It's not exactly an anomaly so early in the year but what's allowed these super tight opening races to happen is some pretty clear dichotomy between the leagues. Just to put it as bluntly as possible: Most of the National League teams are doing quite well while most of the American League sides are desperately trying to play .500 ball. In fact, only the Yankees, Rays and Athletics are above that mark currently compared to a shocking nine teams above breakeven in the National League.

That's pretty significant inequity. The good news for every team that's struggling and chasing a first-place team is that outside of the Braves, everyone else is within easy reach. The bad news for those first-place clubs outside of the Braves is that they've been missing golden opportunities to put some distance between themselves and the field.

Yesterday's MLB scores

Guardians 3, Rays 1

White Sox 3, Angels 2

Mariners 5, Twins 3

Rangers 3, Yankees 0

Braves 4, Tigers 3

Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 1

Marlins 3, Dodgers 2

Cubs 5, Padres 4

Rockies 13, Reds 2

Cardinals 5, Pirates 4

Nationals 14, Mets 2

Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 2

Athletics 5, Royals 2

Giants vs. Phillies, postponed

Astros vs. Orioles, postponed

Current MLB standings

American League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Yankees

20-11

--

Rays

18-12

1.5

Orioles

14-15

5.0

Blue Jays

14-16

5.5

Red Sox

12-19

8.0

American League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Guardians

16-16

--

Tigers

15-16

0.5

White Sox

14-17

1.5

Twins

13-18

2.5

Royals

12-18

3.0

American League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Athletics

16-14

--

Mariners

16-16

1.0

Rangers

15-16

1.5

Angels

12-20

5.0

Astros

11-19

5.0

National League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Braves

22-9

--

Marlins

15-16

7.0

Nationals

14-17

8.0

Phillies

10-19

11.0

Mets

10-20

11.5

National League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Reds

19-11

--

Cubs

19-12

0.5

Cardinals

17-13

2.0

Brewers

15-14

3.5

Pirates

16-15

3.5

National League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Dodgers

20-11

--

Padres

19-12

0.5

Diamondbacks

16-13

3.0

Rockies

14-17

6.0

Giants

13-16

6.0

Today's MLB schedule

All times ET

Tigers vs. Braves, 12:15 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Pirates, 12:35 p.m.

Astros vs. Orioles, 12:35 p.m. (doubleheader)

Giants vs. Philies, 12:35 p.m. (doubleheader)

Rockies vs. Reds, 12:40 p.m.

Nationals vs. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers, 1:40 p.m.

Royals vs. Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. Twins, 7:40 p.m.

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Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

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