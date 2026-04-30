MLB Standings Reveal American and National Leagues Are Two Different Worlds Right Now

The Braves continue to have the best record in Major League Baseball and keep finding new ways to win. On Wednesday night they authored a late comeback against the Detroit Tigers and notched their 22nd victory of the year on the strength of a Matt Olson walk-off homer. This has allowed them to build a rather expansive 7 1/2-game lead over everyone else in the National League East. Much has been made about the intense struggles and hard pivots taking place with the Phillies and Mets but it's also worth pointing out that the Marlins (15-16) and Nationals (14-17) aren't exactly tearing things up either. So Atlanta could not have asked for a better opening month-plus of the year. For some context, only one other division leader has an edge of more than a single game (Yankees are up 1 1/2 games on the Rays in the American East.)

It's not exactly an anomaly so early in the year but what's allowed these super tight opening races to happen is some pretty clear dichotomy between the leagues. Just to put it as bluntly as possible: Most of the National League teams are doing quite well while most of the American League sides are desperately trying to play .500 ball. In fact, only the Yankees, Rays and Athletics are above that mark currently compared to a shocking nine teams above breakeven in the National League.

That's pretty significant inequity. The good news for every team that's struggling and chasing a first-place team is that outside of the Braves, everyone else is within easy reach. The bad news for those first-place clubs outside of the Braves is that they've been missing golden opportunities to put some distance between themselves and the field.

Yesterday's MLB scores

Guardians 3, Rays 1

White Sox 3, Angels 2

Mariners 5, Twins 3

Rangers 3, Yankees 0

Braves 4, Tigers 3

Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 1

Marlins 3, Dodgers 2

Cubs 5, Padres 4

Rockies 13, Reds 2

Cardinals 5, Pirates 4

Nationals 14, Mets 2

Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 2

Athletics 5, Royals 2

Giants vs. Phillies, postponed

Astros vs. Orioles, postponed

Current MLB standings

American League East

Team Record Games Behind Yankees 20-11 -- Rays 18-12 1.5 Orioles 14-15 5.0 Blue Jays 14-16 5.5 Red Sox 12-19 8.0

American League Central

Team Record Games Behind Guardians 16-16 -- Tigers 15-16 0.5 White Sox 14-17 1.5 Twins 13-18 2.5 Royals 12-18 3.0

American League West

Team Record Games Behind Athletics 16-14 -- Mariners 16-16 1.0 Rangers 15-16 1.5 Angels 12-20 5.0 Astros 11-19 5.0

National League East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 22-9 -- Marlins 15-16 7.0 Nationals 14-17 8.0 Phillies 10-19 11.0 Mets 10-20 11.5

National League Central

Team Record Games Behind Reds 19-11 -- Cubs 19-12 0.5 Cardinals 17-13 2.0 Brewers 15-14 3.5 Pirates 16-15 3.5

National League West

Team Record Games Behind Dodgers 20-11 -- Padres 19-12 0.5 Diamondbacks 16-13 3.0 Rockies 14-17 6.0 Giants 13-16 6.0

Today's MLB schedule

All times ET

Tigers vs. Braves, 12:15 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Pirates, 12:35 p.m.

Astros vs. Orioles, 12:35 p.m. (doubleheader)

Giants vs. Philies, 12:35 p.m. (doubleheader)

Rockies vs. Reds, 12:40 p.m.

Nationals vs. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks vs. Brewers, 1:40 p.m.

Royals vs. Athletics, 3:05 p.m.

Blue Jays vs. Twins, 7:40 p.m.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated