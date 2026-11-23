Owners and the players union continue to negotiate ahead the expiration of MLB’s current collective bargaining agreement, but it doesn’t appear as if much progress has been made with the Dec. 1 deadline looming.

With a lockout very likely on the way, it seems the two sides managed to agree to terms on at least one issue at hand. On Monday, the MLBPA announced it had agreed to a proposal made by MLB in which all local media revenue would be evenly split among all 30 teams. The caveat, however, is that the initial agreement was contingent upon the implementation of a cap system. That’s something the players union has been vehemently opposed to, and is one of the biggest sticking points in the entire negotiation.

So, in essence, yes, there is an agreement over media revenue sharing. However, that agreement relies upon an additional agreement over the salary cap, an entirely separate issue that doesn’t seem like it’s at all close to being ironed out. In other words, nothing has actually been accepted.

Although contingent on a cap system, a split media revenue system would mark a significant change. Presently, teams are only required to pool 48% of their local broadcasting revenue to be split evenly among the 30 teams. The remaining 52% is pocketed by the club. Under MLB’s proposal, all 30 teams would pool all of their revenue from local TV and streaming deals to be split evenly across the league.

Here’s a look at the full statement issued Monday by the MLBPA, courtesy of Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

The MLBPA is borrowing a page from the MLB collective bargaining playbook, saying today it has agreed to one of the league's proposals: to share media revenues equally across the 30 teams.



Of course, MLB has only proposed to share those revenues if players agree to a cap system… pic.twitter.com/9D3FY4IXg0 — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) November 23, 2026

MLBPA interim executive director Bruce Meyer issued a statement Monday in response to the latest proposals from MLB, in which he said, “The league’s proposals today don’t add a single dollar in overall player compensation as compared to prior proposals, and once again are expressly conditioned on accepting their salary cap and other anti-player restrictions. Any supposed benefits to certain classes of players are simply taken out of the pockets of other players and are vastly outweighed by the negative effects of the cap and MLB’s other restrictions. These negative effects include, but are not limited to, a drastic reduction in overall player compensation and benefits, the end of fully guaranteed contracts, and dramatic restrictions on players’ career choices and freedom to contract.”

So far, neither side is willing to budge on its stance over the implementation of a cap system, with owners staunchly in favor of it and the players union adamantly opposed. And unless significant progress is made by the 11:59:59 p.m. ET deadline on Dec. 1, there will be a lockout––and a potentially lengthy one at that.