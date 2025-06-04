Mookie Betts Humorously Tells Pete Alonso Story About How He Broke His Toe
Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts returned to the lineup on Tuesday night after fracturing his toe last week after stubbing it in the dark on the way to the bathroom in his home.
Betts was joined by New York Mets star Pete Alonso on his On Base podcast with Bleacher Report and hilariously told the story of how it happened, which included some advice for Alonso and the listeners.
"You should always use a flashlight when you're walking in the dark," Betts said on his On Base podcast with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets. "You know how many times people stub their toe on a wall, or on a bed or whatever. And you never think anything about it. Man, it really sucked. I remember the seconds right when you hit your toe and it doesn't start hurting yet, and then the pain comes. I knew I got it on a good one," Betts added.
Betts went 2-for-5 in his return on Tuesday, as the Dodgers beat Alonso's Mets 6-5 in 10 innings.
Betts is hitting .257 with eight home runs and 31 RBI in a slower-than-usual start to the season for him at the plate.