Blockbuster MLB Trade Proposal Sends Nationals Ace MacKenzie Gore to Mariners
The Washington Nationals are not rushing to trade MacKenzie Gore this year, but teams are interested and a blockbuster trade proposal could possibly get the job done.
One team that appears to be ready to compete, has already been active in the market and has the players to get a deal done is the Seattle Mariners.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer recently listed the Mariners as a top trade destination for Gore, given their pitching inconsistencies and injury issues this season.
Adding a player like Gore not only returns their rotation to elite status for this season, but would also allow a few years of help at a solid price as he is under team control through 2027.
That would open up the ability for them to then turn around and trade Luis Castillo after this season to save some money on pitching and use those savings to keep the offense afloat.
It would take a sizeable haul of prospects, but one that Seattle can afford to offer.
A potential deal could see the Nationals trade Gore to the Mariners in exchange for Harry Ford, Michael Arroyo and Marcelo Perez.
For Washington, that would give enough reason to at least engage in discussions around moving Gore. Ford and Arroyo are premium minor league bats that will be controllable far into the future and Perez looks like an intriguing arm that should be into the MLB somewhat soon.
Ford has the potential to be the best prospect traded at this year's deadline. He is the No. 50 overall player in the MLB Pipeline rankings and has the potential to be the catcher of the future for the Nationals.
Ford is ultra athletic and has a very high defensive ceiling. There is also a real chance that he becomes the next J.T. Realmuto-type catcher thanks to his speed. He hasn't been very aggressive this season, just six steals in 75 games, but stole 82 over the three years prior.
He has posted a .297/.413/.452 slash line in Triple-A this year. Keibert Ruiz has heavily regressed over the last two years and no longer looks like the slam dunk option behind the plate that he once was.
Arroyo has a rare offensive profile for someone that looks to be headed for second base. He has posted a .270/.417/.500 slash line with 17 home runs and 49 RBI in 87 games this year.
The 20-year-old is already looking comfortable against Double-A pitching, hitting well at whatever level he is put at. He hit 23 home runs and stole 18 bases last year, split between Single- and High-A.
Perez is the kicker to this deal, but one that has also had a great year. He has posted a 2.26 ERA with a 0.958 WHIP over 16 starts. He doesn't have many elite tools, but pitches well and rarely walks batters.
