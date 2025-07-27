National Prospect Jarlin Susana Strikes Out Eight in Latest Injury Rehab Game
Washington Nationals Jarlin Susana is working his way back to his place with Double-A Harrisburg. On Saturday, he made a statement.
The Nats’ No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline is on a rehab assignment at High-A Wilmington before returning to Harrisburg. He missed more than two months with an arm injury, and the organization is working him back up to a starter’s workload so he can continue his progress.
On Saturday, in his second rehab start, he was dominant with his strikeout pitch.
More News: Nationals Star James Wood Joins Superstar Duo in Major League History
Susana pitched three innings. He did allow three hits and two runs and took the loss. But, along the way, he struck out eight hitters. Perhaps just as important, he didn’t allow a walk, something he was struggling with before the injury.
The Nationals put Susana on their 7-day injured list at Double-A Harrisburg on May 10 with a grade one UCL sprain in his right arm. The sprain, fortunately, wasn’t enough to force him into either internal brace or Tommy John surgery. Washington shut him down as a result.
In six starts with Harrisburg before the injury, the 21-year-old went 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA. Ine struck out 38 and walked 20 in 26 innings.
More News: Future Nationals Stars Land on Top MLB Prospects List for First Time
His first rehab game with Wilmington on July 20 was solid, but nothing like Saturday’s game. He went two innings, allowed two hits and one earned run while he walked two and struck out two.
Susana didn’t start his pro career with the Nationals. He signed as an international free agent with the San Diego Padres in 2022, as he received a $1.7 million bonus.
The Padres started him in the U.S., and he posted a 2.45 ERA in eight games with San Diego’s Arizona Complex League rookie team.
More News: Nationals Finalize Contract With 2025 Second-Round Draft Selection Ethan Petry
The Padres didn’t keep him long. He was part of the return the Nationals received in the Juan Soto trade at the 2022 deadline. The Nationals sent him to their Florida Complex League team for two games before he was promoted to Fredericksburg.
Combined he didn’t figure in a decision, but he finished with a 2.40 ERA in 13 games with 66 strikeouts in 45 innings. It's that high strikeout rate that makes him an intriguing prospect.
In 2023 with Fredericksburg, he went 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA in 17 starts, with 62 strikeouts and 40 walks in 63 innings.
More News: Nationals Rookie Brady House Has Quietly Been Very Good Over First Month in MLB
Last season he had a breakthrough, even though he went 4-10 with a 4.34 ERA. He struck out 157 hitters in 103 innings with Fredericksburg and Wilmington and rocketed to the top of the Nationals’ prospect rankings.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.