Nationals Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Ace MacKenzie Gore to Yankees
The Washington Nationals are one of the teams many people are keeping an eye on with the MLB trade deadline fast approaching.
They have already made one move, trading utility man Amed Rosario to the New York Yankees in exchange for right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter and outfielder Browm Martinez.
That is the first of what could be several moves made by the Nationals, who have other players mentioned as potential targets for teams around the league.
First baseman Nathaniel Lowe, infielder Paul DeJong, designated hitter Josh Bell, closer Kyle Finnegan and starting pitcher Michael Soroka have all drawn varying levels of interest.
But the one player who could really restock the Washington farm system with high-upside prospects is ace MacKenzie Gore.
The asking price for the talented left is reportedly astronomical, as the franchise would have to be blown away by an offer to even consider negotiating a deal.
It would seem counteractive for a franchise looking to get out of a rebuild to trade a player as talented as Gore, but he has as much team control remaining as Juan Soto did when the Nationals traded him to the San Diego Padres for a massive package that included the ace.
A deal involving him seems unlikely, but Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru of MLB.com put together a proposal centered around Gore in a recent piece highlighting deals that make too much sense not to happen.
Where would Gore be on the move to?
The blockbuster proposal has him heading to the Yankees, along with Finnegan, for a massive package of prospects.
Right-handed pitcher Carlos Lagrange, right-handed pitcher Cam Schlitter, catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores and outfielder Everson Pereira would be headed to Washington.
Lagrange and Schlitter are Nos. 2 and 3 in the New York farm system, ranking Nos. 94 and 95 in the overall top 100. Flores is No. 8 within the Yankees organization and Pereira is No. 15.
Getting back that many prospects could certainly be viewed as a good haul, especially because some of the franchise’s needs are being met.
But any trade talks the clubs have involving Gore have to start with George Lombard Jr. or Spencer Jones.
The Nationals have little incentive to trade Gore unless they get exactly what they are looking for, and it is hard to imagine their negotiations wouldn’t start with those two.
With the Yankees reportedly unwilling to include either prospect in any trade talks, negotiations between the two sides likely wouldn’t last very long.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.