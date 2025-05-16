Nationals Can Change Tides with Struggling Opponent During Inaugural Rivalry Weekend
After being surpassed by the Braves in the NL East standings, the Nats have a chance to make up ground with a three-game series against their closest geographical rivals, the Baltimore Orioles.
Coined the "Beltway Series", the Nationals and Orioles's home ballparks sit just 40 miles from each other while their winning percentages are just over 40 points apart nearly 25% of the way into the season. Both teams have 27 losses, but the Orioles' woes are far more concerning with expectations being much higher than those set for this young Washington team.
The Nationals' young core has turned heads early in the year, highlighted by Mackenzie Gore's scorching hot start to the season. The 26-year-old lefty leads the league in strikeouts and has produced two separate starts with 13 punchouts, most notably setting a franchise record with an incredible Opening Day performance. Gore will start on the mound tonight in the series opener.
Washington will face struggling starters Cade Povich (1-3, 5.55 ERA) in the series opener and Kyle Gibson (0-2, 13.11 ERA) in the middle game. The Nationals' top-of-the-order regulars CJ Abrams, James Wood, Amed Rosario, and Keibert Ruiz have combined for a .309 average (54-for-175) against left handed pitchers and there has been nothing to show Gibson can contain batters from either side of the plate, allowing a .480 average to lefties and .344 to right-handed hitters.
Both teams sit with 2-8 records over their last 10 games, but at the end of the day, someone has to win and the Nats' have the more recent victory in their favor, beating the division-rival Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. The O's are riding a three-game losing streak after being swept by the red-hot Minnestoa Twins.
The Nationals have lined up Jake Irvin (2-1, 4.00 ERA) and Mike Soroka (0-2, 6.43 ERA) for the last two games of the series in Baltimore. Irvin fared well in his only career start against Baltimore last season, going six innings with two earned runs in a 9-3 win. With the White Sox, Soroka faced the O's in a relief appearance last year, allowing only one earned run over three innings with five strikeouts.