Nationals Expected to Trade These Two Pitchers by Deadline, per MLB Insider
So far, the Washington Nationals have kept their powder dry in the lead-up to the MLB trade deadline, but one insider believes that will change.
MLB insider Jim Bowden, who writes for The Athletic, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Nationals are expected to move starter Michael Soroka and reliever Kyle Finnegan by the deadline, which is 6 p.m. eastern on Thursday.
More News: Nationals Michael Soroka Has One Last Golden Opportunity To Increase Trade Value
Bowden, a former MLB general manager, did not indicate their destinations. But there is no shortage of teams interested in a veteran starter and a veteran closer.
Soroka is set to start on Tuesday night against the Houston Astros, giving him one last opportunity to impress potential trade suitors before the deadline.
More News: Nationals Star CJ Abrams Stealing Bases Without Getting Caught
The 27-year-old right-hander enters Tuesday’s start with a 3-8 record and a 4.85 ERA. He has 83 strikeouts and 24 walks in 15 starts. He missed a month at the start of the season due to a right biceps strain.
But he’s well past the Achilles injury that stole his 2021 and 2022 seasons and has re-established himself as a starter. He was formerly an All-Star with the Atlanta Braves in 2019, when he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in his first full Major League season.
More News: Cubs Reportedly Interested in Nationals Star Closer Kyle Finnegan
Finnegan, like Soroka, is a free agent after the season. He returned to the Nationals this season after the franchise non-tendered him last November. He tested free agency and was unable to find a deal, so he returned to Washington.
The closer is having another solid season. He has converted 20 saves in 26 chances and has a 1-4 record with a 4.38 ERA. He had 60 strikeouts and 24 walks in 39 innings.
More News: Nationals Star Prospect Trave Sykora Set To Undergo Tommy John Surgery
He could be a closer or a high-leverage set-up man for a contender. He 108 career saves and 39 career holds.
So far, the Nats have made just one trade. Over the weekend they sent their veteran utilityman, Amed Rosario, to the New York Yankees for pitcher Clayton Better and center fielder Browm Martinez.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.