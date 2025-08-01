Nationals Get Great Value Trading Veteran Pitcher Michael Soroka to Cubs
The Washington Nationals completed another trade late Wednesday night when they sent veteran starting pitcher Michael Soroka to the Chicago Cubs.
Desperate for pitching help of any kind, the Cubs traded outfielder Christian Franklin, who is currently in Triple-A, and infielder Ronny Cruz, who is only 18 years old.
It is another solid deal by interim general manager Mike DeBartolo, who did an excellent job handling the MLB trade deadline in place of Mike Rizzo, who was fired along with manager Dave Martinez a few weeks ago.
“The Nationals received a pair of prospects who entered the season in Keith Law’s top 20…That’s a solid package for a guy with nearly a 5.00 ERA,” wrote Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required).
McCullough gave Washington a strong grade of “B+” for the trade and it is easy to see why.
Soroka is the exact kind of pitcher the Cubs were looking for, someone who can eat innings at the back end of their rotation while shifting into the bullpen if the need arises, whether it is during the regular season or postseason.
His experience as a swingman fits what Chicago needed, as it was necessary to add depth on their staff and he can fill multiple roles.
But, his production leaves a little bit to be desired with a 4.87 ERA. Some of his peripheral stats, such as a 25.4% strikeout rate and 7.0% walk rate, are excellent.
Alas, a drop in velocity in recent starts is certainly a concern for a player who has dealt with so many injuries.
Flipping him for more than just lower-level lottery ticket prospects is a great job by DeBartolo, extracting as much value as possible in a seller’s market when it comes to pitching.
Franklin is someone who could be with the Major League club in the near future, with an .820 OPS at Triple-A Iowa thus far in 2025. The right-handed hitting side of a platoon is something he can handle right now, capable of playing all three outfield spots as well.
Cruz is in his first season as a professional and is years away from being a Big League contributor, but he possesses some upside.
A third-round pick in 2024 MLB Draft out of Miami Christian School in Miami, Florida, he is holding his own in his first taste of professional baseball with a .270/.314/.431 slash line through 189 plate appearances.
