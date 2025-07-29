Nationals Trading Amed Rosario to Yankees a Home Run Deal for Franchise
The Washington Nationals made their first move of the MLB trade deadline over the weekend involving veteran utility player, Amed Rosario.
He was traded to the New York Yankees in exchange for right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter and outfield prospect, Browm Martinez.
That is incredibly valuable for the Nationals, who signed Rosario to a one-year, $2 million deal this past winter and watched him produce at the highest level of his career at the plate.
In 158 plate appearances with Washington, he recorded an OPS+ of 109, which would have been a single-season high. His previous high was 106 back in 2022 with the Cleveland Guardians.
Rosario will likely handle third base against left-handed pitchers, platooning with Ryan McMahon, whom the Yankees acquired from the Colorado Rockies in a trade before making a deal with the Nationals.
For Washington, their investment in Rosario turned out to be one of the best moves of the offseason.
His level of production for them enabled them to turn him into two solid prospects with some upside.
Beeter made his MLB debut last year with New York, appearing in three games. He has appeared in two more this year, and while the results haven’t been great, the potential is certainly there.
In 7.1 MLB innings, he has a 9.82 ERA with six strikeouts.
Unfortunately, he has been plagued by an inability to keep the ball in the strike zone, issuing five walks in the Big Leagues and possessing a ghastly 7.23 BB/9 across 21 minor league appearances in 2025.
Martinez signed with the Yankees for a $190,000 bonus last year and is in his second year of participating in the Dominican Summer League.
He is dominating, as evaluators would hope he would in a second go-round, with a wRC+ of 186 and 1.139 OPS in 18 games thus far, per The Athletic (subscription required).
This is a great deal for the Nationals, who is lacking many desirable trade assets, but managed to cash in big time with Rosario.
Sam Blum of The Athletic thought very highly of the trade, giving Washington a very strong “A-” grade for the transaction.
