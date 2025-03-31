Nationals Unveil Minor League Rosters for Fredericksburg, Wilmington
The Washington Nationals are spending this week arranging their rosters for their minor league affiliates in advance of the 2025 season.
The Nats released the rosters for their Class-A Fredericksburg and High-A Wilmington affiliates on Monday, both of which will start playing games next week.
Minor league affiliate assignments can change before the start of the season. But it’s interesting to see which top prospects end up where, as Washington attempts to create opportunities for those players to get better and move up the ladder.
The Wilmington Blue Rocks have a concentration of solid prospects that will be worth watching as the season progresses.
Seaver King is among the hitters that will start the season at Wilmington. King was Washington’s first-round pick last July and spent 20 games at Fredericksburg, where she slashed .295/.367/.385 with no home runs and 10 RBI. The former collegiate start is a potential shortstop and third baseman at the Major League level and it’s possible he could reach Double-A Harrisburg this season.
Outfielder Elijah Green, the Nats’ first-round pick in 2022 out of high school, slashed .208/.293/.355 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI at Fredericksburg last season. The Nats are hoping the 21-year-old continues to make steady progress.
Left-handed pitcher Alex Clemmey was assigned to Wilmington. The 19-year-old was a second-round pick of the Cleveland Guardians in 2023 and was acquired via a trade last season. Combined he went 1-5 with a 4.58 ERA in 25 starts last season. He struck out 123 and walked 63 in 92.1 innings.
The Fredericksburg roster was also released. Many of the prospects here are ones that are under the age of 21 and many were at the Nats’ rookie league camp last year.
Erick Mejia is the exception. The 30-year-old has played in the Majors before, as he made his debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2019. He played in the 2020 Summer Olympics and helped his native Dominican Republic win a bronze medal in the baseball tournament.
So why is he with Fredericksburg? Because the former infielder is transitioning to becoming a pitcher. He made that decision earlier this month. So, Mejia will begin the process of trying to move up the ladder as a pitcher next week.
Last season in 66 games at Triple-A Rochester he slashed .192/.292/.314 with five home runs and 25 RBI.