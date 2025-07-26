Should Nationals Trade Outfielder Alex Call as Deadline Approaches?
The Washington Nationals are believed to have a wide range of players that could be dealt at the trade deadline.
The top of the list is pitcher MacKenzie Gore, who most believe the Nationals won’t trade because he is seen as part of the franchise’s core. But, because of his breakthrough season, it’s possible the Nats could move him they get enough in return and if they believe his signability is an issue once he gets to free agency.
There are other names, too. Closer Kyle Finnegan, starting pitcher Michael Soroka, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, utility man Amed Rosario and even third baseman Paul Dejong are on the list of Nationals that could be dealt.
But one name that isn’t talked about enough is Alex Call
The outfielder was included at No. 29 on CBS Sports’ “most impactful players who could move by July 31,” just ahead of Rosario. The author, R.J. Anderson, believes the Nationals should make a deal.
Call isn’t exactly part of the Nationals’ future at age 30. But he’s been with the organization since he was claimed off waivers from Cleveland in 2022. He’s given Washington nice offensive punch and quality defense in a rotational outfielder role this season.
In 69 games he’s slashed .270/.370/.373 with two home runs and 21 RBI. He’s filled in for both Jacob Young in center field and Dylan Crews in right field as the pair have done time on the injured list.
But Call is also standing in the way of younger outfielders at the minor league level. Robert Hassell III — who was acquired as part of the Juan Soto trade and made his MLB debut earlier this year — has produced since he was optioned back to Triple-A Rochester and may be ready for another audition.
There is also Andrew Pinckney, who is also on a heater with his bat at Rochester and is positioned for a promotion. He is one of the fastest players in the Nationals’ organization.
To CBS Sports, it’s time to move Call and get something in return for him.
“At this stage of the game, though, it would be prudent to ship him to a contender seeking a short-side platoon player who traffics mostly in singles and walks,” CBS baseball writer R.J. Anderson wrote.
The Nationals are in Minnesota, where Call is from this weekend. After that, Washington moves on to Houston. By the time they return to D.C. to host Milwaukee, Call may no longer be with the franchise — if Anderson is right about his trade value.
