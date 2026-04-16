3 Things We Learned After Nationals Split Series With Pirates

The Washington Nationals split their four-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates by winning the finale in what was a roller coaster contest.

After taking a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning, the Nationals gave it right back by allowing the Pirates to score four runs of their own. Following that, it was a back-and-forth affair, as Washington retook the lead in the top of the next frame before Pittsburgh took it back in the bottom half. Then after the Nationals went up 7-6 in the top of the seventh inning, they blew a save that caused the game to go to extra innings where they prevailed by a score of 8-7.

The finale of this series wrapped up what was an exciting and frustrating four-game sequence for Washington. And throughout this set, three things stood out when it comes to this Nationals team at this stage of the season.

The Offense Can Compete Against Elite Pitching

Washington Nationals infielder Jorbit Vivas and outfielder Daylen Lile | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Washington came into this series as one of the best offensive teams in Major League Baseball. Even though it's still early in the campaign, the lineup has been hitting for both average and power while also getting contributions from just about everyone who steps into the box.

However, there were questions if that could continue against the Pirates, who entered Game 1 of this set with a 3.23 ERA that put them fourth in the majors. But outside of Jackie Robinson Day where the Nationals were shut out, they scored five or more runs in every game of this series, including eight in the finale to secure a split.

Overall, Washington continues to be one of the best offenses in baseball, which is not something I expected heading into the season.

Nationals Still Don't Have a Clear Closer

Washington Nationals pitcher Clayton Beeter | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Clayton Beeter appeared to be the guy for this role. I even discussed how it appeared like manager Blake Butera agreed with that line of thinking, as he had used the right-hander the most in save situations heading into this series. However, after this matchup, it seems like the Nationals have to go back to the drawing board when it comes to the closer role.

That's because Beeter blew the save on Thursday. After Washington regained the lead in the seventh inning and Gus Varland and Cionel Perez got things to the ninth without allowing Pittsburgh to score, Beeter couldn't shut the door. Control was a major issue for him again, as he walked the first batter and hit the second. He recorded two outs after that, but he walked another batter before giving up the game-tying run. Luckily, Beeter was able to get out of the inning with things tied, but his performance was not one of a major league closer.

If Butera is looking to make a change when it comes to his ninth-inning guy, then Varland could be the next logical choice to fill that role. He was called upon for the save on April 14 instead of Beeter, and he has the second-most save opportunities out of anyone else on the team. So it wouldn't be a surprise to see this adjustment happen.

Blake Butera Is Going to Continue Pinch-Hitting His Catchers

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Butera has not been shy when it comes to pinch-hitting, but it's become noticeable how often he's pulled Keibert Ruiz and Drew Millas from the game in exchange for other players in key moments. Because neither Ruiz nor Millas would be considered good hitters at this point in time, it's hard to blame the first-year skipper for making that decision. And since it's worked out so well for him, it seems very likely that he'll continue with this strategy.

What Butera does if the success starts to dwindle will be interesting to see. But for now, expect Ruiz and Millas to not be the ones hitting in high-leverage spots late in games.