Another Nationals Pitcher Gets Set for His MLB Debut as Max Kranick Gets DFA'd

The shuffle across the Washington Nationals' bullpen has continued ahead of their West Coast trip where they will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a weekend set before seeing the San Diego Padres.

Per an announcement from the team, they revealed that right-handed pitcher Max Kranick was designated for assignment. Replacing him on the roster will be right-handed pitcher Jack Sinclair, who is set to make his major league debut whenever he is inserted into a game.

The Nationals have used over 40 pitchers throughout this season as they have searched for a consistent combination across their starting rotation and bullpen. And with the 2026 campaign winding to a close, more arms are getting their opportunity.

Jack Sinclair Called Up for His MLB Debut

Washington Nationals pitcher Jack Sinclair | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The hope is that Sinclair can follow in the footsteps of some other pitchers who have recently made their MLB debuts, as left-hander Erik Tolman looks like a real piece of this bullpen's future after an incredible homestand. And lefty Jared Simpson also impressed in his own debut.

Sinclair, who was drafted in the 16th round back in 2021, has methodically been working his way up the pipeline. This season, with Triple-A Rochester, the 27-year-old has posted a 4.03 across 52 appearances (one start). He has also struck out 74 batters with 32 walks in 60 1/3 innings pitched, which points to him having some good swing-and-miss stuff with a 27.9% K rate that puts him in the 90th percentile at the Triple-A level.

Max Kranick DFA'd After Disappointing Tenure

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Kranick | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The promotion of Sinclair was made because things didn't quite work out for Kranick in Washington. He was signed to a big league contract back on May 5 even knowing that he was still working his way back from a surgical procedure. The hope was that he would provide veteran stability and upside for a relief staff that had been struggling throughout the season. But ultimately, that wasn't the case.

Kranick posted an ERA of 9.33 across his 17 appearances. He also had major control issues with 13 walks over 18 1/3 innings pitched, and he didn't provide much upside with only 11 strikeouts. It will be interesting to see what happens with the 29-year-old on waivers. He was an impactful arm for the New York Mets in 2025 before he underwent flexor tendon surgery, but there are clear questions about his viability going forward.

Tom Cosgrove Clears Waivers, Gets Assigned to Triple-A

Washington Nationals pitcher Tom Cosgrove | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other bit of news the Nationals announced is that left-handed pitcher Tom Cosgrove cleared waivers after he was designated for assignment on Sept. 2, and he was assigned to Triple-A Rochester as a result.

While Cosgrove didn't acquit himself well during his time in The Show with Washington -- 7.71 ERA across 18 appearances -- but he's a lefty with 92 games of MLB experience. So holding onto him in the minors after no one claimed him is a plus.

Right now, the Nationals appear like they have much better options than Cosgrove at the moment, so it's unlikely that he will get called back up barring a major injury or other pitchers performing poorly. But he's a good depth piece to have in case those scenarios do occur.