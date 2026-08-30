CJ Abrams Makes His Nationals Debut at Second Base Against Marlins

Back on Aug. 14, Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera revealed that the team was preparing to move two-time All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams to second base.

There was hope that Abrams would improve his defense under the direction of this new coaching staff. But he is on pace to have his worst defensive season at shortstop based on advanced metrics like outs above average and defensive runs saved, which prompted the Nationals to make this move.

However, it took a while for Washington to get their first glimpse of Abrams at second base in a live game setting, as Sunday's contest against the Miami Marlins was the first time that Abrams was penciled in at second base following the announcement of his position change being made.

Nationals Set to Get Important Look of CJ Abrams at Second Base

Washington Nationals infielder CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a winding road to get to this point. Abrams and his camp made it clear that they were not happy about this move, despite the fact that he agreed to this change for the benefit of the team. With financial implications woven into the optics of being demoted positionally, the whole situation was tenuous as Abrams started getting reps at second base before being comfortable shifting there for a live game.

Then, Abrams hurt his ankle. That prolonged the transition, as he wasn't hurt enough to need a stint on the injured list. But to keep him healthy so his bat could remain in the lineup, the Nationals primarily used him in the designated hitter spot.

That's why seeing Abrams get penciled in at second base for Sunday's game was important. The front office wants to evaluate what this infield looks like with high-end defender Nasim Nunez at shortstop and Abrams at second base. Because Nunez is a horrendous offensive player, having his value increase by being impactful at the most important defensive position would be a positive development for the organization.

Meanwhile, top prospect Seaver King continues to shine in the minors this year. He is pushing for a callup to close out the season, and because he's primarily come up the ranks as a shortstop, the pairing of Abrams at the keystone and King at short could be how Washington lines up until 2025 No. 1 overall pick Eli Willits is ready to arrive in The Show.

All eyes will be on Abrams as he transitions to second base. While he may not like the move right now, if he is a much better defender at his new position, that could make him one of the best all-around players in the majors when factoring in improved defense to his already-lethal bat.