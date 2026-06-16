Eli Willits Makes Prospect Team of the Week, Why That's Important for Nationals

MLB Pipeline released their Prospect Team of the Week for the week of June 15, and Washington Nationals No. 1-ranked prospect Eli Willits made the squad at shortstop.

It's not hard to see why that was the case. After being promoted from Single-A to High-A, the 18-year-old slashed .263/.462/.895 where four of his five hits were for home runs. He also had more walks (six) than strikeouts (three), and he recorded eight RBIs with four stolen bases.

Willits' performance was the latest example of why it appears like the Nationals have a future multi-time All-Star on their hands, as he is now ranked No. 4 in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline. But beyond receiving this honor that shows how well Willits played this past week, it's what occurred on the field that is important for Washington when it comes to the big picture.

Eli Willits Seems To Be Developing Power Tool

Washington Nationals prospect Eli Willits | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With four home runs against High-A pitching, it seems like the power tool is coming along for Willits. That was always the question mark about his game when it came to projections, as some evaluators weren't sure if true pop would ever be added to his bat. However, with him now hitting 10 homers on the season, it seems like that area is starting to be developed.

Why is that important? Well, if power becomes part of Willits' hitting profile, then there's a chance he could develop into the coveted five-tool player since he already has a high-end hitting ability, strong arm, elite fielding prowess and speed.

Perhaps the home run explosion is the reason why Willits has climbed up prospect rankings to where he now sits at No. 4 overall. Because, according to Ben Weinrib of MLB Pipeline, Willits became the second 18-year-old since 2019 to have a multi-homer game at the High-A level, joining current No. 2 overall prospect Leo De Vries of the Athletics to accomplish that feat.

How High Can in the Pipeline Can Eli Willits Climb This Season?

Washington Nationals prospect Eli Willits | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everyone is going to have their eyes glued to what Willits does this season, and throughout his minor league career, since he has been tabbed as the future of Washington's franchise. Getting promoted to High-A after just 62 games is a good start, and it will naturally make some in the fanbase wonder how quickly he could climb up the farm system until he's in The Show.

This new Nationals regime acknowledged the fact that some prospects previously were moved up the pipeline too rapidly, which ultimately hurt their development. However, they have also not been shy when it comes to promoting players they believe need to be further challenged, as evidenced by Ronny Cruz, Devin Fitz-Gerald, Ethan Petry, Miguel Sime Jr., Seaver King and Jackson Kent all getting elevated this year.

What that means for Willits isn't clear. So far, he's been sensational, and that could force Washington to send him up to Double-A before the end of the season if he continues to shred it up with Wilmington. But if he runs into some struggles at some point, then it wouldn't be shocking to see him finish the season at High-A, either.