Former MLB GM Expects These Nationals Top Prospects to Debut in 2027

There's no doubt that the Washington Nationals' roster is going to look different next year compared to this season.

Free agency additions and trade acquisitions will likely be made this winter, and that should supplement a group that showed some promise but still had clear weaknesses. An influx of more young talent should take place, as well. And with multiple high-upside prospects working their way up the pipeline, some new faces could be set to arrive in 2027.

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden believes two of the Nationals' best will make their big league debuts next year, as he predicted both Seaver King and Eli Willits will be called up at some point over the course of the 2027 campaign.

Seaver King Poised To Be Impact Player for Nationals in 2027

Washington Nationals prospect Seaver King | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The offense already has a strong, young core, and there could be more on the way thanks to a resurgent farm system that includes 2024 first-round pick Seaver King and the top pick in the 2025 draft, Eli Willits, both of whom could debut sometime in 2027," Bowden wrote for The Athletic (subscription required) when discussing why Washington could break through next season.

King debuting seems like a certainty. Barring health, the No. 11 overall pick from the 2024 draft will be playing in The Show next year, and that could come as soon as Opening Day.

King, who is ranked No. 3 in the Nationals' farm system and No. 51 in the sport by MLB Pipeline, had a breakout season on the farm. Following a strong showing during the Arizona Fall League, the 23-year-old dominated with Double-A Harrisburg before he was promoted to Triple-A Rochester. There, following a stint on the injured list, he played so well that many people in the fanbase were clamoring for Washington to call him up to close out the 2026 season. The decision makers decided against that, though, which paves the way for King's debut in 2027.

There is a lot to like about the talented infielder. While there is some swing-and-miss to his game that could show itself early in the majors, he hits the ball hard and can do damage to any part of the ballpark. There is plenty to like about his defense, too, and he should at least be a league average defender while he adjusts to hitting against major league pitchers.

King will debut in 2027 if he's healthy. But whether that comes on Opening Day or later in the year isn't clear just yet.

Eli Willits Could Have Rapid Ascent and Debut in 2027

Washington Nationals prospect Eli Willits | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for Willits, Bowden isn't the first person to predict that the 2025 No. 1 overall pick will make his big league debut next season. His ascension to Double-A Harrisburg in his first full professional season was proof that he can handle himself against higher competition at his young age, and that this organization isn't afraid to challenge the 18-year-old.

But a lot will be determined early on next season. Willits, who is ranked No. 1 in Washington's pipeline and No. 6 overall, will likely begin the year with Harrisburg. If he proves that he can be an impactful hitter on a consistent basis at that level -- he slashed .230/.392/.420 with seven home runs, 12 doubles, five triples and 33 RBIs across 64 games at High-A -- then a promotion to Triple-A will probably come quickly. From there, he could be a late-season callup.

There's no doubt that Willits is someone who this fanbase should be excited about. He looks like a true five-tool player at his age, and if he continues to develop, then he could be this franchise's next all-around superstar.

How he performs to start the 2027 season will be something to monitor, as that will likely determine if he makes his MLB debut or not.