Former Nationals Reliever Signs Deal With Rival Mets

As expected, it's been a revolving door in the bullpen for the Washington Nationals.

That was foreseen coming into the season after that unit finished with the worst ERA in the majors last year. And because the front office wasn't able to throw money at the problem to solve their issues, they had to rely on waiver claims and low-level signings to bring new faces into the group.

Someone the Nationals rolled the dice on was Cionel Perez. The left-hander was coming off a tough season with the Baltimore Orioles, but he was worth taking a chance on considering what he had done a couple of years prior. Unfortunately, the gamble didn't pay off. And after Washington tried to outright him to the minors, he opted for free agency where he has found his new home.

Cionel Perez Signs Deal With New York Mets

Washington Nationals pitcher Cionel Perez | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Per Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com, Perez signed a minor league contract with the New York Mets. That is an interesting landing spot for the veteran reliever. While the Mets are also in need of pitching help, and he likely will get a shot to stick on their MLB roster, his poor performance this season is the reason why the Nationals moved on from him in the first place. So it's not a given that he'll stick around in New York, either.

Still, there's a chance Washington will have to face their former bullpen arm at some point this year if he is able to hold onto a spot on their rival's roster. But to do that, Perez will need to perform much better than putting up the 6.19 ERA he had across 16 appearances with the Nationals.

Nationals' Offseason Pitching Additions Have Been Hit and Miss

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera and catcher Drew Millas | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Perez isn't the only offseason addition for Washington who has struggled thus far. For starters, Andre Granillo has now been optioned to Triple-A Rochester twice, as the trade to acquire him is looking more and more like a disaster. In addition to Granillo, starting pitchers Miles Mikolas and Zack Littell have both been disappointments. While it seems like that veteran duo might be turning the corner a bit, how they pitched during the first month was alarming. And while this is no fault of his own, Ken Waldichuk was placed on the 60-day IL with a forearm injury.

However, there were some solid additions that were made, too. Gus Varland has stepped into a high-leverage role well. Paxton Schultz has been a bright spot for the bullpen. And Foster Griffin has performed like the team's ace during the early going.

Hopefully, as the Nationals attempt to solidify their relief staff, they can find more positive performers like the latter three offseason additions that were highlighted instead of Perez and the others who haven't performed well.