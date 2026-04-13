Doctor Reportedly Recommends Season-Ending Surgery for Nationals Reliever

Earlier on Monday, it was revealed that the Washington Nationals had moved left-handed reliever Ken Waldichuk to the 15-day injured list with what was deemed as left forearm tightness.

There was a concern that things could be more serious than that since Waldichuk left his outing early on Sunday with that injury. And now, according to Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal, the worst fears could be realized for the Nationals and their veteran reliever.

Per Zuckerman, the doctor recommended that Waldichuk undergo Tommy John surgery. Waldichuk will seek a second opinion to confirm that recommendation, but it seems like the lefty is destined for his second major elbow procedure.

Nationals Gave Ken Waldichuk an Opportunity for His MLB Comeback

Washington Nationals pitcher Ken Waldichuk | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Waldichuk was originally a fifth-round draft pick by the New York Yankees in 2019. And despite the minor league season being cancelled in 2020, he worked his way into being a top prospect for the organization where he peaked at No. 6 in their pipeline three years after he was drafted.

The left-hander was traded to the Athletics ahead of the trade deadline in 2022, and that season he made his major league debut. While Waldichuk struggled the following year with a 5.36 ERA across 35 appearances (22 starts), he appeared like he was part of the plan for the Athletics. However, following his final start of the 2023 campaign, it was revealed he had suffered a flexor tendon and UCL sprain that caused him to eventually undergo Tommy John surgery in May of 2024.

After working his way back and pitching in the minors in 2025, Washington claimed him off waivers on Feb. 5 of this year and gave him his first opportunity in the majors since that 2023 season. Now, it appears like Waldichuk is going to miss even more time, which is disappointing news for him.

How This Impacts the Nationals

Washington Nationals pitcher Ken Waldichuk | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

More information will come out regarding what the final decision is when it comes to this injury and how Waldichuk chooses to handle it. He previously opted for a non-surgical recovery process in 2023 before he underwent Tommy John surgery the first time in 2024, so that likely will impact his decision this time around.

Either way, the Nationals are set to be without one of their left-handed relievers for a long period of time. Whether that is because Waldichuk undergoes Tommy John surgery or not will be seen. But a long-term replacement is going to be needed for the left-hander.

Who that is remains to be seen. Orlando Ribalta and Jackson Rutledge were recalled from Triple-A to replace Waldichuk and Cole Henry in the meantime. But if either of them perform poorly, then others will get an opportunity to backfill the opening left by Waldichuk.