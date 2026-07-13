Former Top Prospect Could Be Prime Trade Chip for Nationals After He Was Outrighted

One of the most surprising bits of news surrounding the Washington Nationals during the first half of the season was that outfielder Robert Hassell III was designated for assignment on July 5.

That was the corresponding move following the activation of right-handed pitcher Eddy Yean, who was optioned back down to Triple-A Rochester following his major league debut. The reason why Hassell's DFA was so surprising was the fact that he was a former top 100 prospect who was a key part of the return in the James Wood trade.

By designating Hassell for assignment, the Nationals risked that another team would claim the 24-year-old off waivers. But the struggling outfielder went unclaimed, and Washington announced that he was outrighted back to Triple-A Rochester, which keeps him within their organization.

Robert Hassell III Could Be Prime Trade Piece Used by Nationals

Washington Nationals outfielder Robert Hassell III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, with the Nationals in need of a relief arm or two ahead of the trade deadline, they could view Hassell as a prime trade chip and send him to a team willing to take a chance on a 24-year-old who was considered a future star during the early stages of his professional career.

While it doesn't appear like Hassell is ever going to live up to that hype, that doesn't mean he can't become a contributor. While he struggled across his first 70 major league games last year when he slashed .223/.257/.315 with three home runs and 18 RBIs, an argument could be made that he needs more reps in the bigs to blossom. That won't come in Washington based on their current outfield situation and who they have coming up the ranks, so using Hassell to acquire a reliever that can help the current major league group win games in the second half of the season would be ideal.

What Hassell's value is on the trade market isn't clear. But based on the fact that he cleared waivers, it doesn't seem like it's very high. Still, he should be a moveable asset for a team that is looking to add pieces to their rebuild. And because the Nationals won't be shopping in the high-priced aisle when it comes to potential bullpen additions, Hassell should be enough to at least land an experienced arm that can bolster Washington's relief staff.

Whether that comes to fruition or not will be determined at a later date. But with Hassell returning to the organization after he was DFA'd, don't be surprised if the Nationals now use him to land an upgrade that can the team win in 2026.