Nationals' Foster Griffin Shines at All-Star Game, CJ Abrams and James Wood Struggle

During the 2026 All-Star Game, the Washington Nationals had three of their players compete in the showcase event, as CJ Abrams started for the National League, James Wood was called upon off the bench and Foster Griffin came out of the bullpen.

This was the first time the Nationals had three or more representatives in the Midsummer Classic since 2021, when right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, outfielder Juan Soto and shortstop Trea Turner were all selected to the roster.

Based on the season Abrams, Wood and Griffin have all had to date, this was a huge opportunity for this trio to stand out in the landscape of Major League Baseball. But it was only Griffin who was able to put together a notable performance at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.

Foster Griffin Had Dominant Three Up, Three Down Inning

Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Called upon by National League manager Dave Roberts in the top of the fifth inning after a majestic on-field presentation to celebrate the All-Star Game and the country's 250th anniversary, the breakout left-hander shined with a dominant three up, three down frame.

Griffin struck out Tampa Bay Rays star Yandy Diaz on three pitches, as he got Diaz to foul off a cutter before getting a called strike on another cutter on the inside of the plate. Then, Griffin went to his changeup to ring up Diaz, as the .322 hitter flailed at the offering and missed. Washington's ace then struck out Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler in the next at-bat, as he got the slugger to swing and miss at another changeup. The final out of the inning was quick work, as Chicago White Sox infielder Miguel Vargas -- who later hit a home run -- lined out to center field on the second pitch of the at-bat.

Upon his selection to the All-Star Game, Griffin talked about how he was honored to partake in this event and that he was looking forwarding to competing. He didn't disappoint, and he put an exclamation mark on what was an incredible first half of his season.

CJ Abrams and James Wood Had Rough Nights

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams and outfielder James Wood | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same couldn't be said for Abrams and Wood, though. Both players struggled during their limited plate appearances, as Abrams went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts and Wood went 0-for-1 with a strikeout in his lone at-bat of the ballgame after he was inserted into the contest in the bottom of the eighth inning.

This star duo was electric with the bat in their hands during the first part of this campaign, so it was disappointing to see them perform in that manner on Tuesday. However, they were far from the only ones who struggled on the National League side, as the American League pitched a shutout during their 4-0 win and recorded 15 strikeouts while giving up just three hits on the night.