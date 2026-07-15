Nationals Place Drew Millas on Injured List, Reinstate High-Upside Reliever

Things are happening for the Washington Nationals during the All-Star break.

First, it was revealed that left-handed pitcher Matt Krook opted to become a free agent instead of accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Rochester. That puts the veteran reliever back on the market, as he searches for a new home after beginning this season with the Athletics.

Then, on Wednesday, the Nationals announced a notable roster move, as catcher Drew Millas was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 12 with a left index finger fracture. They also returned right-handed pitcher Max Kranick from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-Day IL, which is a huge plus for this bullpen.

Injury to Drew Millas Could Open Up Path for Harry Ford's Team Debut

Washington Nationals catcher Harry Ford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Millas made the team coming out of spring training with it made clear that he would be the backup to Keibert Ruiz. On the year, it's been a tough go of it for Millas at the plate, as he's slashed just .185/.277/.262 with two home runs, six extra-base hits and 11 RBIs across 50 games. But he's been improved on the defensive end with a plus-four in framing and plus-three in run value.

Still, despite the bounce back season from Ruiz, Washington ranks No. 14 across the majors in wRC+ (85) and are No. 17 in fWAR (1.7). While that is a huge boost compared to where they've been in the past, they are still getting below-average production from that position.

That's why, with Millas now getting placed on the injured list, it feels like this is the perfect time to call up star catching prospect Harry Ford. Ranked No. 7 in their farm system, Ford was a headlining addition when he was acquired in an offseason trade with the Seattle Mariners. Expected to be the catcher of the future for the Nationals, the team opted to start him in Triple-A to give him everyday reps. He hasn't had a good showing at all compared to what he's done in the past, but Washington might use this as an opportunity to give Ford his team debut coming out of the All-Star break.

On the other hand, veteran catcher Riley Adams could be tabbed as the fill-in for Millas. He is more experienced in the backup role, and the Nationals might still want to have Ford work on things in the minors. It's hard to say what direction this new regime is going to take, but don't be surprised if Adams is ultimately the player who gets called up instead of Ford.

Max Kranick Could Be Difference Maker for Nationals Bullpen

New Washington Nationals pitcher Max Kranick | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other bit of news coming out of that announcement is the fact that Washington could be getting a big-time addition to their bullpen with Kranick now coming off the injured list.

Signed to a major league deal on May 5 despite the fact he was still recovering from the flexor tendon surgery that he underwent in August 2025, it was clear the Nationals viewed him as someone who could be a key part of this relief staff this season.

Now, after some mixed results during his rehab assignment, the right-hander -- who had a 3.65 ERA across 24 outings with 25 strikeouts and five walks over 37 innings pitched last year before he got hurt -- is poised to debut for Washington and help stabalize this bullpen.

If that happens, that would be a huge plus for the Nationals and could change what they do ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.