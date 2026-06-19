It Sounds Like Nationals Are Targeting This Player Archetype in 2026 MLB Draft

With the 2026 MLB Draft right around the corner, it seems like the Washington Nationals have settled in on what type of player archetype they are going to select with the No. 11 overall pick.

Due to their pipeline having multiple high-end infield prospects, it didn't seem like that was the direction they were going to take. And because some of their best players on the major league roster are outfielders, there was speculation that they would opt to take a pitcher in the first round.

That could still be the case, but the bits of information that have continued to come out ahead of the draft make it seem like Washington is going to take a position player. And, according to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline, that player is likely to be from the college ranks.

Nationals Continue To Be Linked With Collegiate Position Players

Texas A&M infielder Chris Hacopian | Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Callis has the Nationals taking Texas A&M second baseman Chris Hacopian in his latest mock draft, which isn't the first time the standout infielder has been linked to Washington. But it's the other bit of information the analyst provided that was notable.

"The Nationals also could hop on the college bat train with [Drew] Burress, Hacopian or [AJ] Gracia," Callis wrote.

Whether it's Hacopian or outfielders Drew Burress and AJ Gracia, it seems clear that Washington is leaning towards drafting collegiate position players with their first-round pick this year, which is surprising considering their pitching situation. However, because so many of their star prospects are in the early stages of their professional careers, the Nationals might believe that a college hitter could climb the minor league ranks more quickly than another prep player would, which would give the organization a speedier ROI.

Jared Grindlinger Mentioned for Nationals Once Again

Two dark blue Washington Nationals hats | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While signs are pointing to Washington drafting a college hitter at No. 11, two-way prep star Jared Grindlinger conintues to be mentioned for the Nationals in the first round. It's unclear how Paul Toboni and his front office view Grindlinger when it comes to having him focus on pitching or being an outfielder full-time, but it seems like there's a real chance the 17-year-old could be their guy.

Per Callis, Washington has "shown stronger interest" than other teams around the league when it comes to drafting Grindlinger, so if the high school standout is going to be taken early on July 11, then it seems like he could be headed to the nation's capital.

At the very least, with less than a month remaining until the 2026 MLB Draft, it sounds like the Nationals have circled a few players they would be comfortable taking at pick No. 11.